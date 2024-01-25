Home » Investing Articles » Is this the start of the great 2024 stock market surge?

Is this the start of the great 2024 stock market surge?

It looks to me like the UK stock market could be poised for a new start in 2024, but everyone’s waiting for everyone else to go first.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market picks up one day, then falls the next. As I write, the FTSE 100 stands at a few points over 7,500. Is it just waiting to be set loose?

Even if share prices aren’t moving much, private investors are looking keen again. Stock market firms report growing signs of bullishness.

So, is everyone really waiting for the start flag to be waved before they pile into their favourite stocks?

Finance stocks

Investing services firm AJ Bell (LSE: AJB) has seen a 60% rise in capital inflows, and talks of increased investor confidence.

The firm produces quarterly reports, its Dividend Dashboard. They pull together the feelings of the City’s brokers, and they look positive.

Forecasts suggest a big earning rise from FTSE 100 stocks in 2023, with the finance sector out in front by a long way. You know, those trodden-down banks with their super low price-to-earnings (P/E) valuations and big dividend yields.

Hmm, it makes me think that investment firms themselves, like AJ Bell, might be good buys for the next bull run. Earnings forecasts look good, and the share price has only picked up a bit.

The P/E looks modest, especially if we’re in for a bull run. Yes, AJ Bell is on my list for further research.

The start?

So, FY reports season might kick things off. But we could also be in for a big signal, and it might be soon.

I keep seeing FTSE 100 headlines along the lines of “Stocks uncertain as traders await interest rate decision“.

Will UK shares rise when the Bank of England makes its first interest rate cut? Note that I say ‘when’, not ‘if’, as nobody really doubts it will happen some day.

I think so. A rate cut should make cash and bond investments less attractive, and make stock market dividends look that bit better. So why wait?

Inflation again

Saying all that, we bulls might still have a bit longer to wait. Inflation rose a bit in December, to 4%.

But it’s not an exact measure. And I think a busy Christmas period might have had something to do with it.

In the year ahead in general, I see a few reasons why the stock market could start to shine a bit.

Inflation is still on its way down overall, and a lot better than last year. The property market is showing green shoots too, with house builders optimistic about the start to the year.

The bears

Now, there are some commentators out there who think 2024 will bring another stock market slump. In fact, only today I saw someone calling a 20%+ crash.

That’s talking about the US, where stocks might look a bit hot. I can’t see UK stocks, on lower valuations, falling like that. Still, a US crisis would almost certainly hit the FTSE too.

Anyway, what counts is not when the stock market might rise, but whether UK shares are cheap. And if we think they are, we sould buy them, right? And surely not wait for someone to fire a starting gun.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 giant could be 49% undervalued

| Gordon Best

Companies that provide the essentials can be an effective investment during uncertainty. This FTSE 100 company might just be a…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 under the radar FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Many FTSE 100 shares are easily identifiable. However, some may be lesser known but could still make great investments.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Steady growth makes this a FTSE 250 stock for defensive investors to consider buying

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why this FTSE 250 soft drinks group is on his radar as a potential buy, following a…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

A steal at only £5! Is this UK growth stock a golden opportunity to profit in 2024?

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool UK contributor is impressed by a cheap growth stock that’s fighting for its place in a competitive industry…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BP share price is nearing its 52-week low: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The BP share price has tumbled over the last few months. As the shares approach their 52-week low, this Fool…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Growth Shares

2 FTSE stocks at 52-week lows that probably won’t be this cheap for long

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over two ideas of FTSE stocks that are at low levels right now, but could rally back…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Why I think Lloyds shares are one of the best bargains out there

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have disappointed so far in 2024. But this Fool sees now as a savvy time to swoop in…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Here’s the Tesco dividend forecast for 2024 and 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

An analysis of Tesco’s latest dividend forecasts reveals that the shares could generate some attractive passive income in the years…

Read more »