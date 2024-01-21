Putting aside £100 a week? Here’s how I’d aim for £85,456 in passive income

Many of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox highlights how we can turn excess cash into a considerable and life-changing passive income.

There are several ways to earn a passive income. Personally, I like to invest in stocks and shares, while others may prefer to look at other options, including the buy-to-let market.

This strategy allows me to benefit from the potential appreciation of stock prices, dividend payouts, and the overall growth of the market.

However, the reality is unless I have a lot of capital, I’m not investing for passive income today.

Instead, I’m putting my money aside, letting it compound, and taking a passive income at a later time.

So if I were new to investing, or looking to get started, here’s how I’d do it.

Opening an account

Of course, the first thing I need to do is open an account that allows me to buy and sell stocks, bonds, or other assets.

There’s a wealth of reputable companies in the UK. Personally, I use Hargreaves Lansdown. Despite its higher fees, I can’t fault its customer service and easy-to-use platform.

Within this account I’ll have the option to open a Stocks and Shares ISA. This is an investment wrapper that provides a tax-efficient way to invest. With this particular ISA any returns on investments, whether through capital gains or dividends, are shielded from capital gains tax and income tax.

So in theory, if I had £1m in a Stocks and Shares ISA — and there are many Britons will more than £1m in their ISAs — I could put my money into stocks yielding on average 6%, and receive £60,000annually, entirely tax-free.

Building a strategy

Many people lose money when they start investing. And if I lost 50% of an investment, I’d have to aim for 100% to get back to where I was.

Therefore, a sound research-based investment strategy is crucial. I should prioritise thorough analysis, diversification, and a long-term perspective to mitigate risks.

And by making informed decisions grounded in research, I can aim to safeguard against significant losses and work towards sustained growth in my investment portfolio. That might sound daunting, but these days there’s a host of resources, online and offline, to help us invest and make the right investment decisions.

Compounding

If I were putting aside £100 a week, I need to realise that while it’s a substantial figure, it’s not going to allow me to generate a significant passive income over night.

Recognising the power of time and compounding is essential. Although £100 a week might not yield immediate results, consistent contributions over time can lead to substantial growth.

Compounding happens when I reinvest my returns year after year. And this allows me to start earnings interest on my interest. The compounding effect, where earnings generate additional earnings, becomes more impactful with each passing year.

This patient, long-term approach allows the investment to flourish, emphasising the importance of time as a key factor in building a substantial and sustainable passive income.

So if I were to achieve an 8% annualised return, after 30 years, my £100 a week would be worth £596,143, generating £45,485 of growth in the final year, which could be taken as a passive income.

If I were able to achieve a 10% annualised return, that passive income figure could be £85,456.