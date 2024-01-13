Home » Investing Articles » Should I target £742 of Imperial Brands dividends by investing £1,000 today?

Should I target £742 of Imperial Brands dividends by investing £1,000 today?

Christopher Ruane digs into some pros and cons of the Imperial Brands dividend and explains why a long-term mindset helps his decision making.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying dividend shares to earn extra income is a strategy employed by millions of investors. One common income share with UK investors is tobacco manufacturer Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB). With the Imperial Brands dividend yield currently sitting at 7.8%, owning the share could turn out to be a lucrative passive income idea over the long term.

On paper, I think I might be able to target £742 of dividends by putting £1,000 into Imperial shares today.

Should I?

Doing the arithmetic

First let me explain how I reach that figure.

If I invest £1,000 in the shares today and keep reinvesting the dividends (something known as compounding), then after 30 years I ought to own £9,518 worth of shares in the company.

At that point, I would be receiving £742 in dividends annually and could keep compounding, or take them out as cash.

Unpicking the assumptions

There are several assumptions in that sum.

One is that the share price and dividend remain the same over time. In practice that is unlikely. The shares are down 24% over the past five years.

They could keep falling if declining cigarette revenues hurt profits badly. Then again, value investors might turn more favourable on the company and push up its share price.

The dividend has been growing in the past couple of years. Last year saw 4% growth. However, the recent trend comes on top of a swingeing cut in 2020.

The power of long-term investing

As an investor I think a long-term approach makes sense.

I believe the Imperial Brands dividend illustrates why.

In the short-term, the juicy payout looks attractive. Tobacco is a highly cash generative business and that can help Imperial fund its dividend. Last year alone, Imperial generated £2.3bn of free cash flow.

But what about the long term?

Tobacco is a market where per capita demand is in structural decline. Population growth in some emerging markets may help offset that, but the long-term picture for cigarettes will likely see their consumption shrinking. Indeed, Imperial’s rival British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) wrote down the long-term value of some of its key cigarette brands to zero.

That is an industry-wide problem. But while firms like British American are pushing aggressively into cigarette alternatives, Imperial has moderated its ambitions in that corner.

For now its main strategic focus is building market share in key cigarette markets. In the short term that could help the cash keep flowing. Long term, though, it looks like strategy that will see diminishing returns.

Other cigarette shares are also available

That is relevant from an income perspective, as ultimately maintaining let alone raising the Imperial Brands dividend requires the right level of free cash flows.

If I wanted to target sizeable dividend income by investing in a tobacco share, Imperial would not be my choice.

I would rather choose one like British American (which I own) that faces similar challenges but has what I see as a stronger strategy to deal with them.

On top of that, its current yield is 9.7%. So investing £1,000 today and compounding it, using the same assumptions as in my Imperial example above, should let me hit my target in just 22 years, instead of 30.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I’d need to quit my job and live off the passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering how many Tesco shares he'd need to buy for his portfolio in order to pack in…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 shares with 5%+ dividend yields I’d happily snap up

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane identifies a duo of FTSE 250 shares with yields he thinks could offer him attractive income prospects now…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up over 50%! 3 reasons buying Sage shares a year ago could have been sage

| Christopher Ruane

Sage shares have jumped by over half in just 12 months. This writer liked the look of the business last…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Up 50% in 5 years! Can the Glencore share price keep on going?

| Christopher Ruane

After a strong five years for the Glencore share price, can this writer now be tempted to add the mining…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Turning a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA into a £1,300 monthly income

| Christopher Ruane

How could our writer try to turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income machine generating a five…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d follow Warren Buffett to start building massive passive income streams

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some lessons from the career of legendary investor Warren Buffett that he thinks could boost his passive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What would it take for Rolls-Royce shares to hit £10?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares have soared in the past year. Our writer considers what it might take for them to hit the…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

My best passive income idea for 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been looking at a wide range of passive income ideas for this year. Here's the one he's…

Read more »