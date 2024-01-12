Home » Investing Articles » FTSE shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

FTSE shares: a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich?

The FTSE has underperformed for investors in recent years, but that could be about to change. Dr James Fox explains why this could be an opportunity.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE has lagged its peers in recent years. One reason for that has been Brexit, as the last thing businesses and investors want is uncertainty.

However, there are reasons to believe that FTSE-listed stocks could actually perform rather well in 2024. This includes falling interest rates, and the relative resilience of the British economy.

Let’s take a closer look, starting with valuations.

Near-term valuations

UK-listed stocks tend to be much cheaper than their American counterparts. It’s not a perfect comparison as US markets do have a greater leaning towards growth-oriented companies, which trade with higher valuations.

However, this is broadly accepted when we compare near-term valuations in sectors like banking, insurance, and telecoms.

So what does this mean? Well, lower valuations suggest companies are trading below their fair value. This can present opportunities for investors looking to capitalise on potential market inefficiencies.

When a company’s stock is undervalued, it may offer a favourable risk/reward ratio, as the market may not fully appreciate its true worth.

Investors often use various metrics, such as price-to-earnings ratio and the price-to-book ratio to assess near-term value.

Interest rates

The relationship between interest rates and share prices is multi-faceted. Firstly, rising interest rates increase debt repayment costs for companies, impacting profitability and potentially lowering share prices for those with substantial debt.

Moreover, this can hamper growth as companies may defer taking on more debt to fund their growth ambitions.

Secondly, investors often reallocate capital based on interest rate movements. When rates are low, stocks become more attractive than fixed-income assets, boosting share prices.

Conversely, as rates rise, the allure of higher-yielding bonds or cash may prompt investors to shift from stocks, leading to a decline in share prices.

Monitoring interest rate changes is crucial for investors to anticipate potential impacts on corporate finances and to adjust their asset allocation strategies accordingly.

So with interest rates projected to fall in 2024, we could expect capital to move away from cash and debt and towards stocks.

Growth

Britain’s slow economic growth in recent years has posed challenges for investors as it can limit corporate earnings and market expansion.

However, the relative resilience amid the global slowdown suggests stability, potentially indicating a capacity to weather economic challenges and presenting opportunities for long-term investors.

There are also forecasts suggesting the UK will be Europe’s strongest economy over the next 15 years.

Nonetheless, the UK’s lagging growth versus the US could be cause for concern. It’s also reflected poorly in analysts forecasts for corporate earnings and growth.

Take a handful of UK-listed companies and look at average earnings per share growth over the next three-to-five years. It’s not very exciting.

But with interest rates due to fall by as much as 300 basis points over the next three years — a rate of decline not seen for decades — we may see a stock market bull run.

This could a once-in-a-decade opportunity for investors. A rare chance to build wealth, or even get rich.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Darktrace share price rose 41% in 2023

| Ben McPoland

The Darktrace share price enjoyed a strong comeback last year. Would this writer add the cybersecurity stock to his portfolio…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Could this 7%+ yield keep growing? Here’s my 2024 Aviva dividend forecast

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares his Aviva dividend forecast for the coming year and considers whether the income share merits a place…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

10%+ dividend yield! I’d snap up this FTSE 100 bargain while it’s still cheap

| John Fieldsend

I take a cautious approach to any stock offering a dividend yield as high as 10%, but this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

Just released: 5 stocks every Brit should own in 2024 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our yearly list of “Starter Stocks” is our attempt to answer a simple question: “Where do I go first?”

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I love my dirt cheap Taylor Wimpey shares. Should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

I saw an opportunity to buy cut-price Taylor Wimpey shares in the autumn and I'm glad I did. Now I'm…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

It’s possible to make a £35k a year passive income from a £20k ISA. One thing is required

| Harvey Jones

A Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of building passive income for my retirement. But another ingredient is…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Starting from scratch, here’s how I’d make passive income from dividend stocks in 2024

| Paul Summers

New year, new start. Paul Summers explains how he'd begin generating passive income from the UK stock market with the…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in GSK shares 6 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

What's going on with GSK shares? The pharmaceutical giant has seen its share price surge in recent months. Dr James…

Read more »