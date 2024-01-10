Home » Investing Articles » Here’s my Lloyds share price forecast for 2024

Here’s my Lloyds share price forecast for 2024

Jon Smith compares the positive and negative influences on the Lloyds share price last year and analyses what it could mean for 2024.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the course of 2023, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) shares fluctuated. The Lloyds share price hit highs of 54p in February and lows of 39p in October. By reviewing what were the key factors in moving the stock in 2023, I can look forward to try and forecast what will happen this year.

What helped the stock last year

The release of the full-year results back in February 2023 provided a snapshot of where the business was at the time, which coincides around the period when the stock was at the highest.

One key factor that fuelled this rally was the sharp (and unexpected) rise in interest rates. Underlying profit before impairments was £9bn, up 46% from the previous year. This was driven by interest-earning assets. In other words, higher interest rates were helping to drive larger profits.

Even though this theme of higher rates persisted later on in the year, I think investors were at peak optimism about the benefits to the bank in Q1. In some ways, we became accustomed to interest rates spirally higher by the time we reached the summer.

Another factor that helped the stock was the increase in dividend payments. At the start of the 2023, the 1.6p dividend announced was a step higher from the 1.33p the year before. The commitment of the board to push forward with further shareholder returns was a positive sign that certainly helped the share price.

What hindered Lloyds in 2023

The low of the year was relatively recent, in October. Part of this can be linked to its Q3 results, which started to show signs that the UK consumer was feeling the financial pinch. This ties in with another factor, the state of the UK economy.

As the UK data has started to underwhelm, the Lloyds share price has fallen. This makes sense, given how sensitive the bank is to the economy. It serves mostly UK retail and corporate clients that are directly impacted by how well the UK does.

The impact of higher interests rates is also a double-edged sword for the bank. If rates get too high, people will start to default on their mortgage payments and take on unsustainable credit card debt.

And my forecast

But I believe Lloyds shares will move back towards the 52-week highs of 54p in 2024. This is based on that fact I believe the UK economy will outperform expectations. I expect inflation to fall, allowing the Bank of England to cut interest rates.

This should help to fuel economic growth. More transactional spending will boost revenue for the bank. Key products such as mortgages should become more affordable, creating higher demand.

The risk to my view is if we head into a recession. This would change my view, as the bank would struggle.

Granted, if we get a lower interest rate it could reduce the net interest income for Lloyds. But the base rate will still be far above the pre-pandemic 0.5% levels.

On this basis, I think investors should consider adding this banking stock to their portfolios.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Persimmon shares 3 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Dr. James Fox

Persimmon shares are among the best performing on the FTSE 350 in recent months. Dr James Fox wonders whether it…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Starting from scratch? Here are 3 Warren Buffett tips I’d follow religiously

| Charlie Keough

Building wealth when we're starting from zero can feel impossible. This Fool shares some tips from Warren Buffett that he'd…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I plan to snap up cheap shares and hold them for decades to come

| Charlie Keough

This Fool sees plenty of cheap shares available right now that he could buy and hold for the long term.…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

A 9.7% yield but down 28%! Time for me to buy this hidden FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 heavyweight yields 9.7%, is very undervalued against its peers, and made a reported operating profit of £5.9bn…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what could be in store for Tesco shares in 2024

| Charlie Keough

Tesco shares were one of the best performers on the market in 2023. Here, our Fool investigates whether 2024 could…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

How I’d start making passive income with just £500 in 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how he could achieve a better yield than a savings account from dividend stocks as a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

UK shares: 2 stocks I’d buy in a 2024 stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks interest rates could send UK shares lower in the near future. So what’s on his list of…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m getting ready for a FTSE 100 surge in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

After years in the dumps, the FTSE 100 still holds so many stocks I think are too cheap. Could this…

Read more »