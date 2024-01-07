Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 in excess savings? Here’s how I’d use a Stocks & Shares ISA and aim for riches!

£10,000 in excess savings? Here’s how I’d use a Stocks & Shares ISA and aim for riches!

UK residents can use the tax-efficient Stocks and Shares ISA to build wealth and generate passive income. Dr James Fox explains how it’s done.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If we’re looking to invest, it’s hard to overlook the immensely powerful vehicle that is the Stocks and Shares ISA.

A Stocks and Shares ISA offers tax advantages, shielding capital gains and dividends from income tax. This tax-efficient investment vehicle allows individuals to build wealth over the long term.

With a diverse range of investment options, including stocks, bonds, and funds, it provides flexibility and potential for higher returns.

Additionally, the compound returns on investments within the ISA enhance wealth accumulation, making it a compelling choice for those seeking tax-efficient, long-term investment strategies.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Starting an investment journey

If I had £10,000 in excess savings and was looking to invest, I’d start by opening a Stocks and Shares ISA at a major UK investment platform. Personally, I use Hargreaves Lansdown.

In conjunction, I would conduct thorough research on potential stocks, establish clear financial goals, and consider diversifying my portfolio for risk management.

Staying informed about market trends, adjusting strategies, and maintaining a long-term perspective would be integral for a successful and informed investment journey.

Realism

Next, I’ve got to accept that I’m not going to achieve my goals overnight. Patience is key when it comes to investing through a Stocks and Shares ISA.

The beauty of this long-term strategy lies in the potential for gradual and sustainable growth. Markets can fluctuate, and short-term variations are inevitable.

Moreover, I need to recognise that the secret ingredient is compounding. This is the practice of investing my returns over and over again.

By consistently reinvesting returns, compounding can amplify wealth growth. In a Stocks and Shares ISA, reinvested dividends and capital gains generate additional earnings, which, in turn, contribute to a larger base for future returns.

Over time, compounding becomes a powerful force, exponentially increasing the overall value of investments and enhancing long-term financial goals.

Just look at how the pace of growth increases as time goes on. The below example assumes a 10% annualised return.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Of course, if I had the ability, I’d also be looking to add to my portfolio monthly, even if it were just £50 or so. Over a long period of time, it’d make a huge difference.

We all have a different idea of what being rich would look like. But transforming £10,000 into £200,000 would certainly satisfy me.

Investing for success

I need to recognise, however, that I’d be doing well to achieve a 10% annualised return. Of course, it’s by no means impossible. As more seasoned investor, I aim for low double-digit returns.

Central to a successful investing strategy is research. If I make poor investment choices and lose 50%, I’ve got to gain 100% to get back to where I was.

And this simple example underscores the need for sensible investment choices. Thankfully, these days it’s easier than ever. Platforms like The Motley Fool have democratised investing, and can help me make wiser choices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Fundsmith Equity review: is it still a good investment in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon takes a look at Fundsmith Equity's recent performance as well as its stock holdings. Is it still a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 239%! Should I buy more Nvidia stock in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock took off in 2023 as its products proved integral to the generative AI boom. Has this left the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 healthcare dividend stocks to consider for passive income in 2024

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at three dividend stocks from the US and UK that could provide attractive passive income…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How should a beginner start investing?

| Stephen Wright

Which stocks should someone looking to start investing buy? Stephen Wright thinks Warren Buffett’s answer is the right one.

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying UK shares in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett urges investors to stay within whatever their circle of competence is. That leads Stephen Wright to the FTSE…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Why wait to start investing? I’d put £300 to work right now!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer sets out why and how he'd start investing this January with a spare few hundred pounds, even without…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the BP share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The BP share price has been pushed down since mid-October. Dr James Fox explores whether we're looking at buying conditions…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Putting aside £250 a month? Here’s how I’d aim for lifelong passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us invest for passive income. But it's what we do with the money we set aside that counts.…

Read more »