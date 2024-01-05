Home » Investing Articles » Why JD Sports could be the hottest FTSE 100 dip buy after its share price collapse!

Why JD Sports could be the hottest FTSE 100 dip buy after its share price collapse!

JD Sports’ share price has slumped by double-digit percentages. Royston Wild explains why he plans to buy the FTSE 100 firm at the next opportunity.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Okay, we are only a few days in. But 2024 so far has proved to be anything but a ‘Happy New Year’ for JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD), or its share price.

Shares in the FTSE 100 retailer toppled on Thursday after it released a shock profit warning. Full-year earnings for the current financial year (to 3 February) are now tipped to fall year on year following disappointing sales and margin weakness.

I don‘t think now is the time to duck for cover though. I think JD‘s toppling share price represents a tantalising dip-buying opportunity.

Profits downgrade

In yesterday’s unscheduled update the retailer announced organic revenues growth of 6% during the 22 weeks to 30 December. This was lower than expected as milder weather from mid-September hit sales, while cautious consumer spending across the market encouraged greater promotional activity.

With margins also cooling, JD sliced its full-year estimates for pre-tax profit to between between £915m and £935m.

This would be lower than the £991.4m it recorded in fiscal 2023. The company had tipped full-year profit of £104.1bn as recently as late September.

A proven star

The self-proclaimed ‘King of Trainers‘ isn’t alone in reporting tough trading in recent months. In its largest single market of North America, other notable names including Foot Locker, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike have reporting underwhelming sales of late.

It’s possible that JD Sports and its peers could remain under pressure for a little longer too. Consumer spending in the US is cooling as the labour market also cools. Meanwhile, tough economic conditions persist in the FTSE company’s UK and Mainland Europe markets.

But as a long-term investor, I’m happy to endure a little more turbulence if the outlook further out remains attractive. And as Hargreaves Lansdown data shows below, JD Sports has an exceptional record of delivering long-term returns.

Return over 10 years1,068%
Return over 20 years9,968%

The sports retailer has delivered larger returns than any other current FTSE 100 stock during the past decade. And over the past 20 years it has put in the second-best performance behind rental equipment specialist Ashtead Group (a share I currently own).

A top FTSE 100 buy

I’m reminded of the famous sports maxim “form is temporary but class is permanent” when thinking about JD Sports shares today.

Earnings forecasts may come under further pressure in the months ahead, but the potential benefits of owning the retailer over a long time horizon still makes it a solid buy, in my book.

The athleisure market is widely predicted to continue growing steadily over the next decade at least. Allied Market Research analysts expect this end of the fashion market to attract revenues of $3.2bn by 2032. That’s up from $2bn last year.

And JD Sports is investing heavily in its online platform and store estate to capitalise on this opportunity. It’s on course to open 200 new stores in the current year alone.

Given its proven record of delivering awesome returns, I think JD Sports could be one of the best dip buys on the FTSE 100 right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Ashtead Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why 2024 could be the year to load up on FTSE 100 shares!

| Royston Wild

Will the FTSE index sink or swim in the new year? Here, our writer Royston Wild explains why he plans…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could smash the market in 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 had a weak 2023, rising by only 3%. However, I see these two Footsie stocks as poised…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Lloyds share price rose 5% in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price gained in 2023, yay! But it was only a bit, and the bank sector still looks…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Looking for income stocks? This 5% yielding option could soar in 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Income stocks can be a great way to boost wealth. Our writer explains why this pick could help now, and…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Vodafone share price fell 19% in 2023!

| Charlie Carman

Last year proved to be a disappointing one for the Vodafone share price, but could the telecoms giant stage a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Up 101%, is Tesla now a horribly overvalued growth stock?

| Ben McPoland

Shares of the iconic EV maker doubled last year as the tech sector rebounded sharply. Has this left the growth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

This 4.5% yielding defensive stock looks perfect for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking to boost her passive income, Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this real estate investment trust (REIT) as as a top…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

FTSE retail stocks take centre stage

| G A Chester

Get ready for a blizzard of Christmas trading updates from FTSE retailers! The January hullabaloo shouldn't be of too much…

Read more »