Home » Investing Articles » 6%-8% yields! I’d buy these UK shares and reinvest the dividends to aim for financial independence

6%-8% yields! I’d buy these UK shares and reinvest the dividends to aim for financial independence

Stephen Wright thinks the attractive valuations UK shares trade at make them a good choice for investors seeking passive income and financial independence.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Newspaper and direction sign with investment options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Right now, there are some UK shares with attractive dividend yields. I think buying these stocks can help investors on their way to financial independence.

The plan is simple enough – buy shares, receive dividends, reinvest those dividends, and watch the returns grow. But investors need to be careful when it comes to working out which stocks to buy.

High-yield stocks

UK stocks are generally known for trading at lower prices than their US counterparts. The thought is that this compensates for British-listed companies having weaker growth prospects.

What this can mean, though, is there are better returns on offer from UK shares in terms of dividend yields. I think this makes the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 terrific places to look for dividend stocks.

Several well-known UK stocks have high dividend yields. Vodafone (12%) and British American Tobacco (10%) are two good examples from the FTSE 100. 

Compounding returns at this rate can generate some impressive returns. But investors need to be careful – in both cases, the high dividend yields come with significant risks.

In Vodafone’s case, it operates in a capital-intensive industry where strong returns are hard to come by. With British Tobacco, there’s a concern about the number of smokers being in steady decline.

Nonetheless, I think there are some attractive opportunities in UK stocks at the moment. In particular, I think these are in the real estate sector.

REITs

Both Primary Health Properties and Supermarket Income REIT are FTSE 250 real estate investment trusts (REITs). They come with dividend yields of 6.7% and 7.12%, respectively. 

REITs make money by owning and leasing properties to tenants. And they are required to distribute 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends. 

This can be a good thing, but it also brings risk. For one thing, it means the company can’t use its cash for growth, so shareholders can find they have to finance this themselves by buying more shares.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Nonetheless, both Primary Health Properties and Supermarket Income REIT have a good track record when it comes to paying dividends. That’s why they appeal to me from an investment perspective.

Investing £10,000 per year and compounding it at 6.7% could result in an investment generating £205 per month after 20 years. And at 7.12%, the return is £236 per month over the same time period.

I think earning passive income through dividends is an important part of the picture when it comes to achieving financial independence. And REITs look like a good asset class to me to take advantage.

Financial independence

In my view, saving and investing is the best way to aim for financial independence. And I think the REIT sector in the UK is a great place to look for dividends that can be reinvested and compounded.

That’s not to say these are the only shares I’d buy – given the right opportunities, I’d be happy owning dividend stocks in any sector. But the 6%-8% yields offered by UK REITS makes them the place I’d start.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc and Supermarket Income REIT Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Primary Health Properties Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number 5 foil balloon and gold confetti on black.
Investing Articles

5 super investment funds to consider for 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investment funds can be great building blocks for a long-term portfolio. Here, Edward Sheldon highlights five he likes for 2024.

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 penny stocks to consider buying in 2024

| Roland Head

Buying cheap shares in good quality, profitable businesses could be a good strategy for 2024, says Roland Head. Here are…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

4 investing lessons I learnt from Warren Buffett in 2023

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith sits back and considers some of the best lessons he's taken from closely following Warren Buffett over the…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

£1,000 to invest? Here’s how I’d allocate it in a stock and shares ISA for 2024

| Kevin Godbold

Ordinary investors are becoming millionaires via their Stocks and Shares ISAs. Here’s how I’d begin that investing journey with £1,000.

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
US Stock

This growth stock could potentially deliver huge gains over the next decade

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes this well-known growth stock has all the right ingredients to be a massive success over the next…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Will 2024 be a better year for the FTSE 100’s Christmas turkey?

| James Beard

Anglo American's shares have fallen 31% since Christmas 2022, making them the worst FTSE 100 performer this year. But will…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 to aim for £293 a month in passive income

| Stephen Wright

On the hunt for long-term passive income, Stephen Wright thinks the success of Warren Buffett’s American Express investment speaks for…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to aim for decades of passive income

| Paul Summers

I think the best passive income stocks are those where demand for a company's products or services endures. Paul Summers…

Read more »