Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £10k in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago, I’d have this much now

If I’d put £10k in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago, I’d have this much now

Growth stocks up, growth stocks down, and then back up again… How much are Scottish Mortgage shares worth after all that?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) shares peaked in late 2021, they’ve halved in value.

The trust invests mostly in US tech growth stocks, the kind listed on the Nasdaq. And that index was dumped by investors. So what’s the lesson to learn?

Keep away from risky growth stocks and stick to the safety of a nice FTSE 100 tracker? No, there’s a lesson for me, but it’s not that.

Growth shares, no different

Over the past five years, the Scottish Mortgage share price is still up 72%. The Footsie, just 13%. So £10,000 in the investment trust would have turned into £17,200 today. That wipes the floor with the tracker I mentioned, even if we add in FTSE 100 dividends.

The real lesson for me, is that growth stock investing is a long-term thing. Just like buying any stocks and shares, really.

Growth investing can bring more chance of short-term gains. But along with that comes greater risk and more chance of short-term losses.

Risk and reward

You know, looking at the volatility of some of these high-flying techie stocks, it makes me think the long-term thing might be even more important when it comes to growth stocks.

Take Tesla, a big growth darling in recent years (and one of Scottish Mortgage’s holdings).

Anyone who bought in October 2021 would have seen a 75% fall by the start of 2023. But those who bought five years ago and held, acting as if the stock market was closed and share prices didn’t matter?

They’d be up more than a 1,000% today.

British bulls

Nasdaq stocks have had a good 2023. But something else gave Scottish Mortgage shareholders a bit of help too. That’s a return to bullishness from UK investors. It shows in the trust’s discount.

Investment trusts publish what’s called their net asset value (or NAV). It’s a figure that represents the valuation, per share, of the things it holds for its shareholders.

In this case, it’s all about the share prices of those international growth stocks. If the trust’s shares are higher than the asset value, we say it’s on a premium to NAV.

And when it’s lower, we have a discount to NAV.

Discount falling

On the latest measure, Scottish Mortgage shares trade at a 9.7% discount. Does that mean investors don’t like the stock?

Well, earlier in 2023, the discount was up at a whopping 20%. Back then, we could buy a pound’s worth of Nasdaq growth stocks for just 80p. Some would say that means we’re getting less pessimistic about it. But I prefer to think of it as more optimistic. It’s the same thing really, depending on how we see the glass.

And I think it could be filling up.

Buy more?

US growth stocks are volatile, risky, and all the rest. But I’d say an investment trust like this can be a great way to buy in.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

2 electric flying car stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

The eVTOL industry is forecast to grow to $1trn in size within 20 years. This Fool takes a look at…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

The top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP (with profit/loss) as we end 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon gives readers a glimpse into his investment portfolio by revealing his top 20 ISA/pension stock holdings along with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

After seeing the Rolls-Royce share price soar 200% in 2023, I can't be the only one scratching my head and…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Here’s how spending £10k on cheap dividend shares could earn me £1,000 in annual passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he'd consider investing £10,000 in bargain UK dividend shares to try and build a four-figure passive…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

A 6% yield but down 48%! Is this value stock now too cheap to ignore?

| Stephen Wright

As demand for Covid-19 vaccines wears off in 2023, Pfizer shares are down 48%. Stephen Wright thinks the stock looks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

5 reasons I think stocks and shares are truly the best for passive income

| Alan Oscroft

There are several things I want from a passive income-focused investment. And stocks and shares really do tick every single…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 forecasts predict a surge to 8,368 points! Time to start buying cheap shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The latest analyst forecasts suggest a double-digit surge in the UK’s flagship index is coming. Is time running out to…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

How to invest £77 a week in a SIPP to aim for a million-pound nest egg

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Regularly investing money via a SIPP each week could put investors on the path to financial freedom. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »