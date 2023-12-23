Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest £20,000 in an ISA to get passive income for life

Here’s how I’d invest £20,000 in an ISA to get passive income for life

Our writer thinks a wisely invested £20k Stocks and Shares ISA could turn into a long-term passive income goldmine. Here’s what he’d do.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of the easiest ways I can think of to earn passive income is to put some money into the stock market, sit back, relax, and hopefully let the dividend payments (and good times) roll.

With a spare £20,000 now, I reckon I could set up lifelong passive income streams. £20k is a fair bit of money, admittedly. But that is the annual allowance for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Making a one-off investment in an ISA that should keep paying me money each year for decades (without even touching the capital) seems like a smart idea to me.

Lifelong outlook

I am a long-term investor. Still, even allowing for that, thinking in terms of a lifetime can be hard to do.

Cast your mind back just 10 years, for example. So much has changed since then. Go back 20 or 30 years and that is even truer.

Dividends are basically spare money a company can distribute to shareholders, thanks to the success of its business. But how can we know what businesses might be successful decades from now?

Will Tesla be the world’s biggest carmaker, or just an also-ran? Will Shell be raking in profits, or suffering from a demand drop when it comes to fuel?

The questions are endless.

Some companies have a long track record. But the past is not necessarily a guide to the future. Shell had not cut its dividend since the war – but it slashed it in 2020.

Amid such uncertainty, with passive income for life as my goal, I would follow a few key principles.

Always, always diversify

One is that I would spread my money. Rather than agonise over what will happen to a currently brilliant company in future (the truth is, nobody knows for sure), I would diversify across a range of industries and companies. That £20,000 would let me comfortably invest equally in five to 10 companies.

Next, I would work out some big investment themes of industries I expect will see strong, resilient customer demand for the rest of my life.

Will people need to visit a supermarket in future? I do not know. But will they need to eat? Yes. Will demand for water filters grow or decline? I do not know. But will there still need to be a mass water distribution network? Yes.

By identifying such themes – some of which might not be significant in today’s world, incidentally – I could spot some hunting grounds.

Within those hunting grounds, I would look for companies with a sustainable competitive advantage that could give them pricing power.

Eyes on the prize

But just having a strong business does not mean a company will pay me passive income in the form of dividends. Google parent Alphabet is enormously profitable – but does not pay dividends, at least not yet.

When investing my £20k, I would therefore also consider how likely a business seems to be to pay dividends.

For example, I would look at its current dividend strategy, which is sometimes laid out in a firm’s annual report. Other things like cash flows and net debt could also help determine the likelihood of future shareholder payouts.

Putting £20k to work today could help me earn passive income – and hopefully a growing one at that – for the rest of my life.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock that could rally in 2024

| Stephen Wright

Shares in Dr Martens are down 53% since the start of 2023. But Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 250 stock…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how investing £5,000 like Warren Buffett in 2024 could make me a millionaire

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett knows all about turning a few thousand pounds into millions (and billions). Can learning from his example really…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

25% below their high, I think these FTSE 100 shares could climb in 2024

| Oliver Rodzianko

These FTSE 100 shares are significantly down in price, and our writer thinks this could present a perfect buying opportunity…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to target 2024 passive income of £1,820

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer sets out how he would try to earn £1,820 next year -- and every year -- by putting…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

This growth stock has grown 10% since I bought it in October

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool loves finding cheap shares that also double up as a growth stock. He thinks this one captures all…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept
Investing Articles

2 electric flying car stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

The eVTOL industry is forecast to grow to $1trn in size within 20 years. This Fool takes a look at…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

The top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP (with profit/loss) as we end 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon gives readers a glimpse into his investment portfolio by revealing his top 20 ISA/pension stock holdings along with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Scottish Mortgage shares 5 years ago, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Growth stocks up, growth stocks down, and then back up again... How much are Scottish Mortgage shares worth after all…

Read more »