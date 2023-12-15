Stocks and Shares ISA: what’s the best way to invest £20k in 2024?

Time’s running out to capitalise on the £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA contribution limit. But what’s the best way to invest this cash?

As 2023 comes to a close, investors only have a few months left to capitalise on their £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA annual limit. And for those fortunate enough to maximise this budget, it’s only a few months until more money can be put into this tax-free investment account.

Either way, the question at the top of many investors’ minds is what will be the best way to invest in an ISA next year?

What will be the best investments?

Determining what are the best stocks to buy now can be a bit tricky. Most notably because the answer varies from person to person. Don’t forget everyone has different risk tolerances, time horizons, and investment objectives. And therefore a terrific stock for one investor could be a terrible pick for another.

But what about general themes or industries? Accurately predicting what’s likely to happen over the next 12 months is pretty difficult, even for professionals. However, the macroeconomic picture doesn’t suggest that some companies may be better positioned to thrive next year than others.

Take interest rates as an example. After more than a decade of practically zero interest rates, many firms have grown reliant on debt. That includes industry titans in the FTSE 100. And it’s already proving to be quite a handicap for some firms.

Even companies that have successfully restricted their balance sheets to keep debt servicing costs manageable could find growth challenging moving forward. After all, external funding is far more restrictive in this new economic climate. But for the firms that have already reached financial independence through free cash flow, the story is very different.

A debt-light, cash-generative enterprise is likely to be far more flexible in the opportunities it can pursue in 2024. And if its competitors are all bogged down in loan obligations, then stealing market share could be far easier. In my opinion, next year will be ripe with disruption, where well-capitalised firms will rise to new heights.

Managing risk

Just because a firm is debt-free doesn’t automatically make it a good investment. There are countless other factors that investors need to consider when making an investment decision. Also, don’t forget debt is ultimately a tool. And when used correctly, it can be a powerful catalyst for growth.

Businesses can be remarkably resilient. Even seemingly lost causes can still bounce back from the brink of bankruptcy and put a stop to rival firms encroaching on the market share. As such, a promising disruptor may fail to live up to investors’ expectations.

These risk factors need to be accounted for when building and managing a portfolio. That’s why diversification remains paramount to success. The damage of a failed investment thesis in 2024 can be offset by the potential success of other positions within an ISA portfolio.