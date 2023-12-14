Home » Investing Articles » Why the stock market jumped on UK interest rates and how 2024 changes everything

Why the stock market jumped on UK interest rates and how 2024 changes everything

Britain has decided to hold UK interest rates at 5.25%. But US stock markets are booming on signs that rates could be cut in 2024. What happens next?

Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Bank of England policy chiefs on Thursday (14 December) chose to hold UK interest rates at 5.25%. This move signals potentially happier times ahead for stock market investors — and I’ll explain exactly why.

British interest rates remain at 14-year highs. But signs from the Bank’s opposite number in America suggest rate cuts will come quickly in 2024.

Over the last two years the Bank of England has aggressively hiked rates. This has added to the amount companies must pay on their debt and has dampened valuations across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

At the same time, soaring inflation and a higher interest rate environment have meant the average investor has been forced to spend more on necessities.

These include groceries, petrol, credit card debt, as well as higher mortgage payments. Household savings have fallen dramatically, while investors have had to contend with having less disposable income.

What America did

The Federal Reserve — also known as the Fed — sets interest rates in the US. This week its economists put out forecasts suggesting it will drop its benchmark rate in 2024.

The Dow Jones, one of the country’s largest stock market indexes, reacted quickly. The index of 30 major companies, which includes Apple, Boeing, Microsoft and Coca-Cola, jumped 500 points to close above 37,000, a record high.

Again, when central bank key interest rates fall, so do borrowing costs. Markets tend to see this as a catalyst for higher share prices across the board.

So, both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates at November’s level If the cost of debt falls next year, stock markets should shift higher in response.

Stock market pain

UK interest rates sat at 0.1% in December 2021. Back then, it was extremely cheap for companies to borrow to fuel expansion plans. But the near-zero environment came to an end as policymakers rushed to tame soaring inflation.

The resulting situation forced analysts and brokers to cut price targets for debt-laden businesses.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs now says UK interest rates will drop sharply to 3.75% by the end of 2024.

With signs that decades-high interest rates could be coming to an end, it means relatively riskier plays and companies with higher debt burdens could see their values spike.

But aren’t we in a recession?

It’s worth reiterating that the stock market is not the economy. Both UK and global growth are forecast to be sluggish for at least the next two years.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies expects companies to face weak profit margins in the first half of next year. It says UK GDP will fall to -0.7% in 2024.

And inflation remains unnervingly sticky. Prices for consumer goods are still rising, albeit at a slower rate than before.

But after such a painful high-rate period, the slightest hint that we have reached a pivot should boost stock market sentiment.

One of the most useful things we as investors can do to improve our wealth is to learn to understand the broader economy. And one of the key lessons is how interest rates could affect portfolio company valuations.

This impacts everything from how much we should invest, and how much our SIPPs or other investments may be worth when we retire.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Rodgers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 lessons from Warren Buffett’s right-hand man that I’ll be using in 2024

| Paul Summers

Charlie Munger may be gone but the brilliance of Warren Buffett's friend of 60 years will live on. Paul Summers…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 company just getting started?

| Gordon Best

I'm always on the hunt for companies growing steadily under the radar, so I wonder of this FTSE 100 business…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£9,999 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £10,000 or more

| John Fieldsend

Is it possible to earn a five figure income starting from a small amount in savings? The correct investment strategy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price could hit 290p in 2024, says the world’s richest bank

| Tom Rodgers

Investing now in the BT share price could double my money in 2024. That's according to analysts at one of…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £50k to create a lifelong passive income of £35,219 a year

| Harvey Jones

I'm looking to build up a passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. The true benefits will reveal…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

95% below its high, will the ASOS share price rise again?

| Oliver Rodzianko

The ASOS share price has had an unimaginably bumpy ride in the past couple of years. Yet, our author wonders…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is up 233% in a year! Should I buy Ocado instead?

| Harvey Jones

It's been a brilliant year for the Rolls-Royce share price. Now I’m looking for a similar growth opportunity and think…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

5 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »