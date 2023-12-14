Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 giant is in value stock territory! I’m buying more shares!

This FTSE 100 giant is in value stock territory! I’m buying more shares!

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she’s adding more shares of this value stock to her holdings for long-term growth and returns.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m happy to see JD Sports (LSE: JD.) is currently in value stock territory because it gives me a great chance to snap up more shares for my holdings! Let me break down what’s been happening and why I’m using this opportunity to strengthen my position.

Volatility presents opportunity

Let’s dive into JD’s share price first. As I write on Thursday, 14 December, the shares are trading for 171p. At this time last year, they were trading for 122p, which is a 40% increase. However, this doesn’t tell the whole story.

Macroeconomic volatility hurting markets has prevented the shares from climbing, if you ask me. They’re down 8% from 52-week highs of 186p in February to current levels. Although, they seem to be edging towards that level again so I should be quick in buying further shares.

A cost-of-living crisis has dampened consumer spending, as well as a turbulent economic outlook. In turn, JD Sports shares haven’t taken off these past nine months.

My view on the current opportunity

The first aspect of JD’s shares that instantly stood out to me is the valuation. The shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 15. The FTSE 100 average is 14. However, I’m a firm believer of paying a fair price for a quality company.

Next, JD shares would boost my passive income stream. A dividend yield of less than 1% is not the highest. However, if the business can continue to grow at historical rates, I’d expect performance and payouts to increase. I’m conscious, of course, that dividends are never guaranteed and past performance is not an indicator of the future.

Moving on, JD’s interim results released in September showed me the business has been resilient in the face of tough conditions. Full-year expectations are still on track and business reported that organic sales growth has increased by 12% compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, all of its territories have reported double-digit growth which is pleasing to see.

I’m really excited to see what comes of JD’s growth plans. Namely its expansion into the North American market, which seems to be going well at present, as well as its foray into the Middle East. It is the ‘King of Trainers’ in the UK, but can it conquer these other territories? I’m strapped in for the ride!

Risks and final thoughts

One thing I noticed from my research is that net margins seem to be tighter than ever. They’re down nearly 50% compared to the previous fiscal year. This could hurt the firm’s bottom line which underpins growth plans as well as potential payouts. However, this was to be expected somewhat due to rising costs linked to higher inflation.

Another potential risk is that of JD’s reliance on its excellent relationship with sportswear behemoth Nike. The link up accounts for between 10% and 20% of JD’s annual footwear sales. Any issues in this lucrative partnership could hurt JD Sports.

I’m buoyed at the fact JD shares haven’t climbed too much so I’m planning to imminently snap up more shares. I reckon they’ll climb higher once macroeconomic volatility subsides.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE stocks I’m happy I bought to help me boost my wealth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she bought these specific FTSE stocks as part of her holdings as well as how they're…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 unmissable cheap shares investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool details two industry leading cheap shares that she feels investors shouldn’t delay taking a closer look at as…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I put £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today, how much might I have in 5 years?

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers the sort of returns he might be able to generate after half a decade of investing inside…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that are booming right now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two star growth stocks have both soared since I bought them in November 2022. But after such steep gains,…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE dividend shares paying cash of up to 11.6% a year

| Cliff D'Arcy

While the FTSE 100 offers a cash yield of 4% a year, these two dividend shares both offer double-digit yields.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Ceres Power share price spikes after 50% crash. Signs of life in hydrogen yet?

| Tom Rodgers

The Ceres Power share price has been smashed in 2023. But a fivefold gain could still be on the cards…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy in a 2024 stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Charlie Munger said that opportunity comes to the prepared mind. Stephen Wright is making plans for a stock market crash…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I’m thrilled I bought this year, and one I wish I hadn’t

| Harvey Jones

I'm already making profits from a resurgent FTSE 100 share I bought in September but another stock pick is beginning…

Read more »