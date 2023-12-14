Home » Investing Articles » The Ceres Power share price spikes after 50% crash. Signs of life in hydrogen yet?

The Ceres Power share price spikes after 50% crash. Signs of life in hydrogen yet?

The Ceres Power share price has been smashed in 2023. But a fivefold gain could still be on the cards for the UK hydrogen fuel cell firm, says one City expert.

Latest posts by Tom Rodgers (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Ceres Power (LSE:CWR) share price has had a fairly torrid year, all told. From a peak of 501p in February, the shares have tanked 48% lower, at around 185p.

But there are signs such a large move is overdone, as the share price bounced 12% on no immediate news on 14 December.

That made it the FTSE 250’s biggest gainer of the day.

So what’s happening with the hydrogen fuel cell play?

Fuelling a fivefold gain?

Ceres Power shares fell hard in early December. This came as the company warned full-year revenues would dip to around £21m, down from £22m in 2022.

CEO Phil Caldwell admitted new licence partnerships for its swathe of patented technologies were taking longer to sign than first thought.

Berenberg then sliced its price target. But the City broker flagged the news a delay, rather than a more serious structural issue. It still suggests the Ceres Power share price will hit 925p. That would be a stonking 400% gain from the current price of around 185p.

Ceres Power is not yet profit-making, but has a chunky cash balance of £161m and no debt.

Fly me to the moon

The issue for me to consider is how long I may have to wait to see Ceres Power shift gears from potential energy winner to dominant force.

As an example, one key use case they cite for hydrogen is in aviation.

Hydrogen “can be used to synthesize E-fuels where higher-energy density fuel is required,” a statement on its website suggests.

Customers could include the likes of Rolls-Royce, for example. The British aerospace engine builder is working with FTSE 100 stablemate easyJet on developing hydrogen-fuelled aircraft.

But in early December, CEO Turfan Ergenbilic put a damper on how quickly this transition could take hold. “I don’t believe in the next 15, 20 years hydrogen will play a role”, he said.

The aviation industry is under huge pressure to cut its carbon output. But Ergenbilic, who has shepherded his firm to a 220% share price gain in 2023, says hydrogen fuel will take decades to come to fruition.

Buy, wait, hold

Having said all that, the use cases for Ceres’s technology are very tempting. That it has a proprietary solid oxide fuel cell and related electrolyser is particularly interesting. R&D costs are vast in energy companies.

So having a stable of patented technologies the company can licence out could be a huge money-spinner.

And I’ve produced some of my best ISA and SIPP percentage gains by sticking with small companies as they shift from burning cash to cash cow. In some cases, it has taken years.

250 to 100?

In September 2023 Ceres Power jumped into the UK’s top 250 most valuable companies. This without yet turning a profit. And while its market cap has slumped from £1.2bn in February 2023 to less than £400m six months later? Imagine what could happen if its balance sheet switches from net loss to pure profit.

Short-term delays and daily market moves tend to matter little if I am investing for decades.

But Ceres’ next trading statement is due in January 2024. I’ll wait until I hear solid progress before considering a position here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Tom Rodgers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 FTSE stocks I’m happy I bought to help me boost my wealth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she bought these specific FTSE stocks as part of her holdings as well as how they're…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 unmissable cheap shares investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool details two industry leading cheap shares that she feels investors shouldn’t delay taking a closer look at as…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

If I put £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA today, how much might I have in 5 years?

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers the sort of returns he might be able to generate after half a decade of investing inside…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that are booming right now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two star growth stocks have both soared since I bought them in November 2022. But after such steep gains,…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 giant is in value stock territory! I’m buying more shares!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she's adding more shares of this value stock to her holdings for long-term growth and returns.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE dividend shares paying cash of up to 11.6% a year

| Cliff D'Arcy

While the FTSE 100 offers a cash yield of 4% a year, these two dividend shares both offer double-digit yields.…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy in a 2024 stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Charlie Munger said that opportunity comes to the prepared mind. Stephen Wright is making plans for a stock market crash…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 share I’m thrilled I bought this year, and one I wish I hadn’t

| Harvey Jones

I'm already making profits from a resurgent FTSE 100 share I bought in September but another stock pick is beginning…

Read more »