Here's the dividend forecast for BT shares through to 2027

Here’s the dividend forecast for BT shares through to 2027

BT shares have surged this year but still represent an appealing opportunity for income-focused investors. Here’s the dividend forecast.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT (LSE:BT.A) shares have outperformed the FTSE 100 in recent months, surging to nearly 150p per share from a little over 100p.

This has, however, meant a falling dividend yield. Investing today, I’d receive 5.5% per year, down from over 7% if I had invested in early May.

Looking forward, analysts expect dividend payments to rise, but not by much. Let’s take a closer look.

202520262027
Dividend payment8.17p8.34p8.25p
EPS14.1p15p14.8p
Dividend yield5.51%5.63%5.57%
EPS (Earning per share)

The above chart uses the consensus estimates of all the analysts covering the stock. As such, the downturn in expected dividends in 2027 may reflect the fact that the most bullish analysts haven’t issued a forecast for that year.

Nonetheless, the broad consensus is that dividends won’t increase rapidly over the medium term. That’s certainly something worth bearing in mind.

By comparison, investors could buy Lloyds stock today with a forward yield of 5.5%. However, forecasts suggest the yield will be 6.9% based on increased dividend payments by 2027.

A favourite among analysts

BT is actually one of the most undervalued stocks on the FTSE 100, according to the 17 analysts covering the stock. The average share price target is 197.4p, inferring that the stock is undervalued by 33.3%.

However, it’s not an easy company to value because it’s going through something of a transition. The rollout of Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) has raised costs by billions of pounds. However, the company has now passed the peak in its spending on this, so should now become much more profitable.

Exactly how profitable is debated. The highest share price target for BT is 290p, while the lowest is 110p. It’s quite unusual to see such a huge variance between the highest and lowest targets.

Still worth an investing in?

I said I was going to invest in BT stock in May but before I had time to act (I went away for a week), the stock had surged 25%.

The issue I see now is the margin for safety has become a lot smaller. When I covered the stock in early May, it was trading around 80% below its share price target.

Coupled with a dividend yield of 7%, the stock seemed like a slam dunk buy for my portfolio.

However, BT is now up 45% since May. And as alluded to, the dividend yield is smaller, and the discount — albeit one generated by analysts, who can get it wrong — is a lot smaller.

So, what should I do?

Well, I’m simply keeping a close eye on the stock. Management has promised £3bn of savings every year through to the end of the decade, and I want to see whether that’s realistic.

I also want to see further evidence that debt is under control — net debt has surged to around £20bn — and that earnings are improving.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

