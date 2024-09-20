Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how much 10 years of dividends from Lloyds shares could be worth

Here’s how much 10 years of dividends from Lloyds shares could be worth

Forecasting where Lloyds shares will go in the next 10 years is near impossible. But that shouldn’t stop us from trying out a few sums.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I mentioned to someone recently that you could get 5% this year in dividends from Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) shares. He replied: “Meh, 5% is no good to me.

It might not sound a lot if we think the stock market is for getting rich quick overnight. But it got me thinking about how much that kind of dividend return could add up to.

I must stress that dividends aren’t guaranteed, and even that 5% is just the forecast for this year. Something could still go wrong to stop us getting it.

FTSE 100 dividends

But over the long term, the FTSE 100 has been returning around 3.5% to 4% in dividends, which includes the firms that only pay low ones. And how much difference that can make can be truly astonishing.

The FTSE 100 has risen by 21% in the past decade. But by my calculations, reinvested dividends would have taken total returns to around 65%. Considering the so-called lost decade we’ve had for shares, I think that’s pretty good.

Lloyds dividends

Let’s get back to Lloyds. Now, the past decade has been a disaster for its share price, down a painful 25%. And dividends, at best, have brought total returns close to break-even.

On the bright side, that’s left us with a low valuation. Lloyds shares are on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 10. And it would drop to only seven by 2026, if forecasts are right.

To put that into perspective, it’s only about half the long-term FTSE 100 average.

What kind of share price and dividend returns should we estimate so we can work out what the next decade might bring?

Valuation

Analysts expect earnings to grow in the coming years. From 2024 to 2026, they forecast a rise in earnings per share (EPS) of 39%. And they’re already predicting a 25% hike in the dividend over the same two years.

Let’s guess that the P/E will stay at 10 (which I think would still be cheap), that would need the share price to rise to 80p by 2026. And then guess at an average 3% per year for the rest of the decade.

Using these latest forecasts, we could see the Lloyds share price at 101p by the end of 2034, for a 77% price gain.

Now let’s say the dividend yield averages out at 5% per year for the decade. By my sums, that could take our total returns up to around 125% in 10 years. Even with the short-term share price boost that I hope for, dividends could still make a serious difference.

Beware

Lloyds faces a very uncertain economic decade. And I think that adds risk to both the share price and the dividend. Any economic shock could shake either. Just look at the last decade.

And though I hope my guess will be realistic, I might be way out. But this is really just some ‘what if’ guesswork, and definitely not a prediction.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £99 a week to aim for a passive income of £94,095 a year for life

| Ben McPoland

With as little as £99 every seven days, it’s possible to generate a sizeable passive income stream by investing in…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

If I invested £10,000 in Greggs shares, how much passive income would I receive?

| Mark David Hartley

Greggs is a well-loved FTSE 250 growth stock that pays dividends. But how much passive income could it deliver on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to build £300 monthly passive income streams by investing £20K now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would use a £20k lump sum to try and earn hundreds of pounds monthly in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I want to add these 2 FTSE gems to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to make the most of the benefits a Stocks and Shares ISA provides. He's keen on these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why we could be in for a golden decade for FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Alan Oscroft

We seem to start each year with bumper FTSE 100 dividend forecasts, and then through the year they keep being…

Read more »

Value Shares

Is this one of the best value stocks in the market right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This value stock has a low valuation, a rising dividend, and huge share buybacks and Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for a 15% dividend yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investors generate a £3,000 annual passive income by investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Yes, if the…

Read more »