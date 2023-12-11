Home » Investing Articles » My secret stock filters for finding bargain value shares

My secret stock filters for finding bargain value shares

Jon Smith talks through the three filters that he uses to find cheap value stocks to buy, along with how to interpret the different ratios used.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As retail investing becomes more and more popular, free services and data sharing have also increased. This means that it’s quite easy to filter for value shares using different ratios online. But it still means that an investor needs to knows the screeners to add in. Here are the filters that I use.

What is a stock filter?

A stock filter is simply a way of sifting through the thousands of shares that I could decide to buy. Before I even start, I have to be clear if I’m targeting dividend, value or growth ideas. Once I’ve settled on my aim (in this case value), I can proceed.

As a disclaimer, all of the ratios used have the goal of providing me with a pool of relevant stocks to choose from. Yet I won’t simply buy without doing any company-specific research. There’s plenty that hard numbers can’t tell me about the state of a sector or the outlook for a business. So it’s important to note that the filters are a supporting guide, not a tool to make a blind purchase.

Two initial ratios

The first filter I use is to screen for ratios related to the share price. One is the price-to-book and another is the price-to-sales.

Both try to assess how the current price compares to either the revenue of a business or the book value. If it’s below a certain benchmark, the stock could be flagged as being undervalued.

The book value of a company refers to the net figure after taking away the liabilities from the assets of a firm. If the book value per share relative to the share price is below 1, it usually means the stock is good value.

If the price-to-sales ratio is below 2, again it could indicate a good purchase. This ratio highlights how much value the market assigns to £1 of revenue.

Watch the debt level

An extra filter I add is the debt-to-equity ratio. I think this is really important when trying to find value stocks. After all, a company might have a low price-to-book and price-to-sales ratio. But what if this is because the firm has very high debt levels? It would render the other two points useless.

A figure of 1 or less is considered good, with anything above 2 being a bit concerning. A low number shows me that borrowings aren’t out of control and shouldn’t materially impact the business going forward.

My end goal

With these three filters, I can aim to eliminate a lot of stocks that don’t fit my agenda. More than that, they should help me to find some bargains to buy. Even though I still need to do research, the screening helps to cut down on my time being wasted by looking at companies that don’t fit my value aim.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why these 5 FTSE 100 stocks have my attention!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details the five FTSE 100 stocks that meet his value criteria. But what are they and what…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

At a 52-week high, here’s what the charts say about the Taylor Wimpey share price!

| Charlie Carman

As the Taylor Wimpey share price gains momentum, should investors consider buying this FTSE 100 housebuilder stock? Charlie Carman investigates.

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more as Shell’s share price dips 10% on oil prices?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price looks very undervalued compared to its peers, and it remains well-positioned in both the fossil fuel and…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think FTSE 250 stocks could be set to race ahead again

| Alan Oscroft

As we head towards the end of 2023, could FTSE 250 shares be set for a winning run again? I…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 firm Legal & General a no-brainer stock for dividend investors in 2024?

| Simon Watkins

Down 11% this year, but with a high yield, and undervalued compared to its peers, this FTSE 100 stock looks…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Down 19% in 1 day, is this FTSE 100 blue-chip stock a bargain?

| Andrew Mackie

After witnessing its worst one-day fall since 2008, Andrew Mackie believes this blue-chip stock could be set to soar in…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Down more than 10% in 2023, Fools are backing these 5 UK stocks to reverse that – and then some! – in 2024

| The Motley Fool Staff

Five Fools see buying opportunities among these beaten-down shares in the UK stock markets!

Read more »

Investing Articles

After hitting a record low, is the Vodafone share price a binary bet?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After falling more than a fifth in the past year, the Vodafone share price is hitting new lows. So do…

Read more »