Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 250? No, I’d buy this index fund instead

FTSE 250? No, I’d buy this index fund instead

Investing in index funds can be a profitable enterprise. Our author has been exploring the different options to determine the best for him.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m a stock picker by inclination but I also love investment funds that simply track a particular index. And when looking for such funds, people often consider investing in a FTSE 250 tracker.

That’s understandable. I recently watched an interview with fellow Fool Morgan Housel on Diary of a CEO. He mentioned that most asset managers work 80 hours weekly to beat the market and never do.

The American Enterprise Institute analysed this over a 15-year investment horizon. Over 90% of all managers failed to outperform benchmarks like the S&P 500. Ouch!

I think a diversified portfolio that skews towards individual stocks is best, but I also think index funds have a part to play, especially for non-professionals.

My top two index funds

The FTSE 250 is a good choice for exposure to UK companies. However, I think there are better options out there when seeking share price growth over time.

I’ve ranked my top exchange-traded index funds (ETFs) based on high-price returns and exposure to industries and geographies. Then, I’ve included the FTSE 250 for reference.

1. Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1

If I’m looking for the highest returns and a relatively stable journey doing so, I think I have no better option than the Nasdaq 100. One fund, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1, attempts to mimic this index and I think it does a good job.

The Nasdaq 100 includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies in the world. It’s heavily weighted towards tech but includes retail, biotech, healthcare and more.

The 10-year average annual return of this fund is 17% and for every £1,000 invested, I’d lose only £2 to operational expenses.

Of course, past results are no guarantee of future returns, and the tech sector is usually prone to more volatility.

2. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is, as the name suggests, an S&P 500 tracker that’s one of the best-known index funds. It gives exposure to 500 of the best-performing American companies.

Its compound annual return is 10% over the last 30 years and for every £1,000 invested, I’d lose only 90p to operational expenses. That’s a pretty good deal, I feel.

The S&P 500 needs more geographic diversification, being focused on America. However, it provides less volatility than the Nasdaq 100.

3. iShares FTSE 250 UCITS ETF

Meanwhile, iShares FTSE 250 UCITS ETF, issued by BlackRock, aims to track the UK’s FTSE 250.

The FTSE 250 consists of the 101st to 350th largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. It’s a quite diversified index and is more directly exposed to the UK economy than the FTSE 100, which has more mega-sized companies with huge international operations.

This ETF isn’t for me. The average annual share price increase is just 4% over the last decade. I’d prefer to buy individual FTSE 250 stocks.

Why I like the US trackers

I personally buy individual stocks as part of a diversified portfolio because I think I can beat the market over the long term. However, I also think it’s important to understand index funds.

And I believe the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 funds can get me closer to my financial goals than a FTSE 250 tracker.

Just look at this chart. I think it supports my view!

Source: TradingView

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Why the FTSE 250 looks an incredible bargain

| Cliff D'Arcy

While all the attention is on the elite FTSE 100, the mid-cap FTSE 250 index looks unbelievably cheap. I don't…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan to make the most of juicy UK shares ahead of 2024 and beyond!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer reckons there hasn't been a better time to snap up quality UK shares. She explains how she's planning…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need to buy for a £100 monthly income!

| Charlie Carman

Offering a higher dividend yield than the average across FTSE 100 stocks, are Lloyds shares worth buying for passive income…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2023, what next for the Tesco share price in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Tesco share price has had a great 2023, rising 27% while the FTSE 100 was flat. But what might…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This 4% yielding FTSE 100 giant is dirt-cheap and perfect for passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking for a mammoth business with shares trading at discount levels and offering an excellent passive income opportunity? Our writer…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use dividend shares to try and turn £5,000 of savings into passive income of £900 a year

| Stephen Wright

With dividend shares at today’s prices, Stephen Wright thinks there are two ways to turn a £5,000 investment into something…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a recovery that Lazarus would have been proud of, is the easyJet share price worth a look?

| Stephen Wright

With its dividend restored and its balance sheet repaired, the easyJet share price looks like a bargain. But Stephen Wright…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares REALLY about to pay a dividend?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce shares are expected to start paying dividends in the near future. But how realistic are the company's current forecasts?

Read more »