Home » Investing Articles » Could the Scottish Mortgage share price bounce back in 2024?

Could the Scottish Mortgage share price bounce back in 2024?

The Scottish Mortgage share price has more than halved over the past couple of years. Christopher Ruane explains why he would consider buying now.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rocket company SpaceX has developed the ability to send something a long way up, before bringing it down again. That also describes the share price of SpaceX shareholder Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT).

While the shares are 43% higher than they were five years ago, they have still lost over half their value over the past couple of years.

Could there be better times ahead?

Tech focus

One of the reasons commonly given for the worsening Scottish Mortgage share price over the past several years is the investment trust’s tech-heavy portfolio.

But while the tech sector has lost some of its shine, key players continue to perform strongly. Shares like Apple and Alphabet are within 5% of their 52-week highs.

Scottish Mortgage’s focus has been wider than the leading handful of tech giants. Not all tech companies have seen their valuations recover in line with the big boys. If tech does well in 2024, that could boost the share price.

But if it continues to struggle to gain momentum, for example because of a weak economy sending investors into more defensive sectors, that could continue to dog its performance.

Not just about tech

Tech is only one part of Scottish Mortgage’s portfolio, though, even if it is a significant one.

The trust’s three biggest holdings currently are Amazon and chipmakers ASML and Nvidia. But other top 20 holdings include biotech names like Moderna and luxury goods company Kering.

So although I think the outsized tech focus means that sector’s performance will help determine what happens to the share price next year, other types of business also have a role to play.

In fact, that is one of the things I like about Scottish Mortgage and investment trusts more generally. By buying their shares I can gain exposure to a diversified range of shares without needing to buy them directly myself.

In the case of Scottish Mortgage, buying even one share would give me exposure to dozens of companies picked by its professional managers. That includes unlisted companies like SpaceX that I would otherwise probably be unable to buy shares in as a small private investor.

Looking ahead to 2024

One of the issues with the investment trust approach is that the share price is largely dependent on the performance of its underlying investments.

It seems the City is cooler than it was on the Edinburgh-based trust. That could explain why the share price represents a 14% discount to its net asset value.

I like the trust’s investment strategy, based on early stage involvement in businesses operating in areas expected to see substantial growth in customer demand.

But will the shares bounce back to their highs of several years ago?

For that to happen I think we would need to see a bull market pushing up tech shares significantly. Whether or not that happens in 2024, as a long-term investor I like the Scottish Mortgage strategy and if I had spare cash would be happy to add the shares to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

I’ll drip-feed £300 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim to get rich if shares rally in 2024

| Harvey Jones

I'm plugging gaps in my portfolio by making regular monthly investments into a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are three…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up close to 300%! Will Nvidia stock keep on climbing?

| Oliver Rodzianko

After falling 60% through 2022, Nvidia stock made a 294% comeback since . Oliver Rodzianko analyses where the shares could…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Could the Imperial Brands dividend yield hit 10% in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

The Imperial Brands dividend received a boost this month. The shares already yield 8%. Could the yield hit double digits…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

Up 275% in a year! Meta stock is back on top

| Oliver Rodzianko

Meta stock took a huge 75% drop starting in 2021. Our writer reveals why he thinks the stock is now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With the Vodafone share price in pennies, will it ever reach £1 again?

| Christopher Ruane

The Vodafone share price has lost almost three fifths of its value in five years. Our writer weighs both sides…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Could buying Tesla stock now make me money in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock has more than doubled so far this year. Looking ahead to next year, our writer considers whether he…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

A P/E of 133 and no dividend! Has Rolls-Royce share price mania gone too far?

| Harvey Jones

As the Rolls-Royce share price rockets it's important to take a close look at the company's fundamentals and resist the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Is this hidden passive income gem the best bargain in the FTSE now?

| Simon Watkins

This heavyweight FTSE 100 firm is undervalued compared to its peers on three key measures, is strong in the commodities…

Read more »