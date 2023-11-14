Home » Investing Articles » £20k second income? Here’s my £5 a day strategy to get there

£20k second income? Here’s my £5 a day strategy to get there

£5 doesn’t go as far as it used to, yet with the right investment strategy I think it could build towards a yearly £20k second income.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Young female hand showing five fingers.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Could I invest £5 a day to build a £20k second income?

It wouldn’t be easy, of course. A few pounds a day to build such a big income sounds like a stretch, especially an income I’d hope to withdraw indefinitely. But I do have a trick up my sleeve, one that can continuously multiply every pound I save into much more than the starting stake.

More and more people are using this wealth-building strategy to secure financial flexibility and build second income streams. Using it, I think a £20k income could just be within reach. Let’s look at how.

£5 a day saving

We’ll start with the £5 a day saving. It sounds small, and it certainly doesn’t go as far as it used to, but a fiver feels like an amount I could dig out of my spending by cutting back a little. 

If I could do that regularly, I’d be saving around £150 a month. On a yearly basis, around £1,800. So those little sums add up, but, alas, we’re still some way off a £20k yearly income. Let’s work that out then.

A rule of thumb for withdrawing a second income is to take out 4% a year. The thinking is this is on the lower end of stock market returns, so I invest my money and withdraw less than it’s earning. If the investments go well, I’d expect to be able to withdraw that in perpetuity.

This isn’t a guarantee, of course. I’m relying on companies and the economy to perform for my money to grow. While that’s happened handsomely in the past, no one knows what the future will bring. This is one of the risks I must bear in mind.

But let’s say I think the stock market will continue to perform like the last few decades or so. Well, then I’d expect to be able to withdraw 4% year after year, perhaps without even eating into the nest egg I’ve built up.

The difficult part

Now, I still haven’t got to the difficult part here. To withdraw £20k at 4% I would need an investment of £500k. In other words, I’m trying to turn £5 a day into a nest egg of half a million pounds. Seems impossible when put like that. But I haven’t crunched the numbers yet, and I do know that smart investments and compound interest often lead to surprising results. 

I’ll be assuming a 10% average return that compounds with my £5 a day. With these numbers, this is how long it will take to reach my goal:

£5 a day
0%10%
1 year£1,800£1,980
5 years£9,000£12,088
10 years£18,000£31,556
20 years£36,000£113,405
30 years£54,000£325,698
35 years£63,000£536,628

So there we go. In the end, I make it to my goal after just about 35 years. If I was prudent enough to begin this process at 20 years old, I’d have my second income secured by 55. That doesn’t sound too bad at all.

To the letter

The reality, though, is that everyone’s journey is different and can change a lot on the way. I wouldn’t expect to follow a plan like this to the letter. That said, it can serve as inspiration, to show what’s possible. That’s how I’ll be viewing it today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of earning passive income.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this FTSE 100 value stock worth a closer look?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at a FTSE 100 company that looks like its share price is in freefall. But is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy today to start generating long-term passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

In the pursuit to earn some dividend income, our writer is eyeing up two high-quality FTSE 100 stocks with proven…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

4 UK shares I’ve bought to try and help me retire comfortably!

| Royston Wild

Concerns over the State Pension are steadily rising as Britain's national debt soars. Here's why investing in UK shares is…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Persimmon shares?

| Gordon Best

Persimmon shares have had a bumpy few years, but with demand for housing growing, is now the time to be…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Is this slumping FTSE stock a contrarian pick to consider buying?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As one of the worst-performing stocks on the FTSE 100, could this mining giant be a contrarian option with a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy more Rolls-Royce shares for 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have soared higher than any other FTSE 100 stock in 2023. Should this Fool top up his holding…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Up 56% in 4 months, have I missed the boat with this FTSE 250 stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Has this Fool arrived too late to the party to snap up this flying FTSE 250 defence business to her…

Read more »