Home » Investing Articles » With a spare £1,500, I’d buy 52 shares of this FTSE compounding machine and hold for a decade

With a spare £1,500, I’d buy 52 shares of this FTSE compounding machine and hold for a decade

Bunzl shares have fallen slightly after a disappointing Q3. Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100 company is going to make shareholders rich over time.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Deliveroo

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 conglomerate Bunzl (LSE:BNZL) has been growing its revenue at just over 7% per year for the last decade. Over that time, the company’s share price has gone from £10.15 to £28.56.

A bump in the road has caused the company’s share price to falter slightly over the last couple of weeks. But if I had cash to invest right now, I’d look to take advantage by buying the stock for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Investing to build wealth

Over the long term, the equation for building wealth through the stock market is simple. Investors need to buy shares in companies that are going to be worth more than their price today.

There are two ways this can happen. One is the share price being too low and the other is the underlying businesses generating more cash in the future than they do right now.

In my view, the second is the key to building wealth. A mispriced stock might correct itself, but if the underlying business isn’t growing, there’s no further upside for investors once this happens.

When a company can keep increasing its earnings per share, however, the value of the stock goes up. The ability to do this over the long term means the stock can continue to generate wealth for investors for the long term.

This is the method that Warren Buffett has used effectively to boost the value of Berkshire Hathway’s shares over time. And it’s the approach I’m taking with my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Bunzl shares

Over the last decade, Bunzl’s share price has increased as the value of the underlying business has grown. I expect this to continue going forward. 

The company’s share price has slipped a little over the last month as a trading update reported a decline in revenues during the third quarter of 2023. I see this as a buying opportunity, though.

Bunzl’s drop in sales was attributable to pandemic tailwinds wearing off. I think that’s a short-term issue and the long-term picture for the business points to further growth. 

As a conglomerate, a significant amount of the company’s growth comes from acquisitions. And the pipeline for these looks strong, with two more acquisitions in Q3 taking the total to 14 for the year.

More importantly than this, profit margins look strong. In fact, management reported that operating margins going forward are likely to stabilise above their pre-pandemic levels.

A stock to buy

To me, this points towards a buying opportunity. The short-term pessimism causing the stock to fall looks to me like an opportunity to buy shares in a business that I expect to do well over the next decade.

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20, the stock doesn’t look cheap and this brings an element of risk. But the company has a strong record of growth and I think it’s likely to pay off over the next decade.

Right now, the Bunzl share price is £28.61. With a spare £1,500 to invest, I’d be looking at buying 52 shares to build my wealth over the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’m listening to Warren Buffett and buying these cheap UK shares for 2024

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has identified three FTSE 100 shares that look too cheap for him to ignore. And he reckons all…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 250 stock investors should consider buying for growth and returns

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 250 stock is at the mercy of short-term headwinds but our writer explains why the longer-term outlook could…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Looking for dividend shares? Here’s a 4.7% yielding stock I like!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for quality dividend shares and explains why she likes the look of this real estate investment…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

boohoo shares are up this month! Here’s what I’m doing

| Dylan Hood

boohoo shares are up almost 10% in the last 30 days, which could mark the start of a promising turnaround.…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Get ready for a stock market rally

| Ben McPoland

This writer thinks a bull market could be set to develop in 2024 and he's been scouting for opportunities in…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 top dividend stocks to consider buying in November

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon highlights two dividend stocks he likes the look of right now. He thinks they have the potential to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to rise! Have I missed my chance?

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been on a charge. However, this Fool is wondering if he's missed his chance to…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Market Movers

Down 20% in 2023, is the Prudential share price a major investment opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Earlier in the year, the Prudential share price was near 1,400p. Today however, it’s under 900p. Is this a great…

Read more »