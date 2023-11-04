Home » Investing Articles » Build a four-figure second income for £10 a day? Here’s how!

Build a four-figure second income for £10 a day? Here's how!

With a spare tenner a day, our writer explains how he’d aim to grow a second income to over £1,000 annually within only four years.

A second income does not necessarily need to involve having two jobs. Many people build a second income by setting up additional ways of earning money. For example, owning a portfolio of shares that can pay dividends could throw off spare cash year after year.

Suiting your own circumstances

I like that approach to earning an extra income for a number of reasons. It does not involve the time and commitment of a second job. It lets me benefit from the performance of large companies with proven businesses. I can also tailor it to my own financial circumstances.

As an example, here is how I could aim to build an annual second income of over £1,000 by putting aside just £10 a day.

Slow and steady

On its own, £10 might not sound like the stuff of Rockefeller dreams. However, putting aside £10 a day would give me £3,650 a year to invest.

That is a substantial amount that I could use to buy dividend shares in a number of companies (as smart investors always diversify across a range of investments).

I think saving regularly could not only help me to build funds to invest, but also develop positive personal finance habits. To do that, I would set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Finding shares to buy

My next move would be to learn more about the stock market so I could find the right sorts of shares to buy.

I would stick to large blue-chip companies with businesses I felt able to understand and assess. For example, one of the shares I own is JD Wethespoon. I can read its accounts online and also draw some conclusions of my own by popping into some of its pubs.

In terms of building a second income though, Wetherspoon would not be one of my choices. Currently, it does not pay a dividend. Instead, I would look for companies I expect to generate sizeable free cash flows and use them to pay dividends.

For example, I own cigarette maker British American Tobacco. It generates large free cash flows (for now at least, although the risk of declining cigarette sales hurting profits is something I considered when buying the shares).

Those cash flows help fund a juicy dividend. Right now, the dividend yield is 9%. That means for every £100 I invest in British American Tobacco shares, I would (hopefully) earn £9 a year in dividends.

Unlocking the income gusher

Of course, 9% is quite high for a FTSE 100 share to yield (although some others like Vodafone are even higher).

But imagine I could achieve an average yield from my diversified portfolio of 8%. At that rate, £3,650 ought to earn me just under £300 a year in dividends.

That would be welcome – but is below my second income target. If I kept investing for four years at that rate though, my total dividend earnings would hopefully grow each year. In under four years, I could have hit my second income target of earning over £1,000 annually.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., J D Wetherspoon Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

