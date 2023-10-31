Home » Investing Articles » With a spare £300, here’s how I’d start investing this November

With a spare £300, here’s how I’d start investing this November

If he was a stock market novice, Christopher Ruane explains how he’d start investing in the current market with just a few hundred pounds.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There is often some reason why the present seems not quite the time to start investing. Maybe it feels appealing to wait for better market conditions or more money.

But endless procrastination is not a typical hallmark of successful wealth builders.

If I had never dabbled in the stock market before and had a spare few hundred pounds, here is how I would start my investing journey right now.

Understanding how shares work

To begin, I would get my head around how the stock market works. For example, what drives long-term success for a company, how could I value shares, and what mght be the right balance between risk and reward for a new investor?

The answers may be different for each individual. However, learning how the stock market works could help me get ready to start buying shares.

Setting up a dealing account

I would also want to have a practical way to buy shares when I am ready to start. So I would set up a suitable way to do that, for example a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA.

Starting on a limited scale

I think investing with limited funds at first can be a better idea than it might seem.

After all, like most activities, there is a learning curve when it comes to buying shares. Putting a fairly modest sum at risk means that any mistakes need not be as costly as they would be when larger sums have been committed.

Getting a diversified portfolio with £300

But there are some challenges too. For example, one risk reduction method used by old and new investors alike is diversification. As the name suggests, that means not putting all one’s eggs in the same basket.

That can be challenging when investing smaller sums. Transaction fees add up and some individual shares trade for hundreds of pounds apiece (although in the UK market this is fairly uncommon).

So I would consider buying shares in an investment trust rather than focusing solely on individual company shares. Such funds – F&C and European Assets Trust are examples – buy into a wide range of companies. By owning shares in them, I can get some benefit of that diversification.

I could also buy individual shares by spreading my £300 across two or three different companies.

Hunting for quality

Whether I chose to start off by buying shares in an investment trust, individual companies, or a combination of both, some of the same principles would apply.

I would be looking to buy shares that I felt had excellent long-term potential and traded at an attractive price.

Rather than focusing on potential gain, I would consider how to reduce the risk of losing money. So I would stick to well-established, proven, profitable companies.

That is not a guarantee of success, but sticking to blue-chip shares on sale could hopefully help me avoid some of the pitfalls lurking in the racier corners of the stock market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Autumn season in the night sky
Investing Articles

Is now the time to dust off this November-based investment strategy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into the thinking behind an old investment strategy and explains whether he'll be using it this November.

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

We’re in a US stock market correction. What next for the UK?

| Christopher Ruane

After two key US indexes entered stock market correction territory this week, our writer explains how he's preparing for future…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this news trigger Vodafone shares to move up in price?

| Christopher Ruane

A big announcement from the telecoms company could have long-term implications for the price of Vodafone shares, this writer reckons.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more as the BP share price dips on Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

The BP share price fell as Q3 results missed net income forecasts, but it operates in a bullish trading space…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Under £4 but yielding 7.8%, is the Aviva share price a bargain?

| Simon Watkins

The Aviva share price is significantly undervalued to its peers, despite its great core business, and provides a high passive…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How to start generating passive income with as little as £500

| Dylan Hood

A passive income portfolio is a great way to earn some extra cash. This Fool looks at how he'd start…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in HSBC shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

HSBC shares are among the FTSE 100's best performers over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

3 ‘nightmare’ FTSE 100 value traps I wouldn’t buy with free money

| Paul Summers

Some FTSE 100 firms look great buys in this tricky period for markets. Others look like basket cases. Paul Summers…

Read more »