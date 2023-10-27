Home » Investing Articles » These beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks could get my money in 2024

These beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks could get my money in 2024

As this year moves towards its close, I reckon I see more good value FTSE 100 stocks than I remember for quite some time.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of FTSE 100 stocks are severely hammered right now. But how can we find the best value ones?

Looking at a stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a classic way to start. Other things being equal, lower is better.

Bottom of the Footsie

I’ve dug out some FTSE 100 stocks on very low P/E multiples, to see what dirt cheap buys I might find.

There are lots of low forecast P/Es, so I had to narrow it down. I only took those under 10, and I eliminated any that showed a fall in earnings for 2024.

Then I checked past stock price performances, just for fun.

That still left me with a group of 12 stocks to choose from. But it’s a start.

Good value shares?

StockForecast
P/E 2023		Forecast
P/E 2024		Forecast
Dividend		12-month
change		5-year
change
Barclays4.74.15.8%-12%-21%
British American Tobacco6.96.79.4%-27%-32%
BT Group7.47.36.9%-12%-52%
Frasers Group8.67.80.3%+22%+153%
HSBC Group5.65.26.9%+37%+0.7%
3i Group5.95.52.7%+73%+135%
Imperial Brands7.36.58.2%-17%-35%
Lloyds Banking Group5.75.76.1%-4.2%-28%
NatWest Group4.74.67.5%-16%-15%
Shell8.77.63.8%+17%+11%
St James’s Place8.98.98.7%-42%-36%
Standard Chartered6.45.52.2%+13%+20%
(Sources: Yahoo!, MarketScreener)

The first thing that strikes me from that table is the number of stocks that are low P/E valuations. And some of them offer some cracking forecast dividends.

I note that all five of the FTSE 100’s banks make the list. Even Standard Chartered, which mostly does corporate finance.

It’s also interesting to see what a wild range of share price performances there are. Some stocks look cheap after big price falls. But others show some impressive gains.

Narrow it down

I can’t afford to buy all of these. And even if I could, I’m sure there are some I wouldn’t want after digging deeper. So how would I go about narrowing down the list?

My first step would be to examine debt. If a firm has high net debt, that can make the P/E seem misleadingly low. And if we add in the debt figure to adjust the P/E, it can look nowhere near as cheap.

BT Group is the obvious candidate to throw out on that measure, with £18.9bn net debt at the last count.

Dividends

My next port of call would be all those dividends. I’d chuck out a few with very low yields, but that wouldn’t shave many off the total.

It’s not just the yield that counts when it comes to dividends. No, I want to be sure a company has the cash to keep paying them.

So a check on cover by forecast earnings comes next.

And then I’ll examine each firm’s last few sets of results, to see what their free cash flow is like.

And if that’s strong and consistent, I might even buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, Imperial Brands Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price ever reach £5?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has never been as high as 500p. But given enough time, it must surely get there…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’ll be buying these dirt cheap UK shares in any 2024 stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Will there be a stock market crash next year? I don't think so. But if there is, I've already decided…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 3.3%, this dividend share is extremely enticing

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this dividend share for her holdings as she looks to boost…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 24% in 3 months, Hargreaves Lansdown shares look a steal to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have plunged by almost a quarter since hitting 927p in July. But their cash yield of nearly…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Here’s why this growth stock could be a great long-term buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this growth stock and explains why it could be a shrewd addition to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could now be a smart moment to buy bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Do this week's trading updates from leading UK banks help shed some light on whether bank shares are as cheap…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a SIPP

| Charlie Carman

Searching for high-yield dividend stocks to fund a successful retirement? Here are two FTSE 100 shares investors might consider buying.

Read more »

Investing Articles

The beaten-down NatWest share price just fell 10%. Is it a top contrarian buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The NatWest share price fall just got worse, as Q3 figures disappointed. But might it just make it party time…

Read more »