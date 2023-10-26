Home » Investing Articles » Do Unilever share price falls make this a great value FTSE 100 buy right now?

Do Unilever share price falls make this a great value FTSE 100 buy right now?

What should we do when a long-term cash-cow stock falls out of favour? That’s what I’m asking about the Unilever share price today.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Unilever plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve noticed a funny thing about the Unilever (LSE: ULVR) share price. It tends to be cyclical.

But more than that, in the past few years, it’s mostly moved in the opposite direction to the FTSE 100.

The price was strong during the pandemic crisis, then it fell back when other stocks started to recover.

Perfect safe stock?

That’s classic defensive stock behaviour. In hard times, investors go for things like essential foods, cleaning and personal products. The kind of stuff Unilever sells through its hundreds of brands.

We’re looking at a weak 2023 for the Unilever share price too. And it dipped 3% in early trading after a Q3 update on 26 October.

I think it’s always a good time to buy safe stocks. But I also rate them as ideal for me to buy on the dips.

Third quarter

Before I look at the stock’s valuation, how did the third quarter go? Well, it wobbled a bit. Turnover dropped by 3.8% in the quarter, but I don’t find that too surprising.

Considering the painful effects of high inflation on our pockets, I’d rate it as fairly robust. Unilever’s business is faring a lot better than some, for sure.

And revenue for the nine months is a fraction higher, up 0.4%, with personal products leading the way.

New priorities

I suspect a comment from CEO Hein Schumacher might have spooked the market a bit. He said that “our performance in recent years has not matched our potential. The quality of our growth, productivity and returns have all under-delivered.”

He went on to talk about boosting growth by “stepping up innovation and investment” and by “leveraging the full strength of our operating model.” And some stuff about “strong leadership and stretching goals.”

The update goes into more detail, but it essentially says “we’re going to do everything better“.

Uncertainty = buy?

Until investors see exactly how Unilever is going to do all that, I expect they’ll be cautious.

It looks like we’re in a time of uncertainty for Unilever. But they can be great times to buy, if the share price is weak as a result.

So what are we looking at? A company with an attractive valuation, that’s what I think I see.

Modest valuation

Forecasts put the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18 for 2023, with earnings dipping. That might seem a bit rich.

But it sees earnings growing again from 2024, with the P/E down at 16 by 2025.

More importantly for me though, it also sees growing free cash flow and a rising dividend. There’s a 3.8% yield on the cards for this year, and pundits see it growing to 4.2% by 2025.

Great company, fair price?

These are clearly risky times to buy into retail stocks, with inflation and interest rates likely set to stay higher than we expected for longer.

And the Unilever valuation doesn’t make it a dirt cheap screaming buy candidate to me. But I do think it’s what billionaire investor Warren Buffett might call a “wonderful company at a fair price“.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

These beaten-down FTSE 100 stocks could get my money in 2024

| Alan Oscroft

As this year moves towards its close, I reckon I see more good value FTSE 100 stocks than I remember…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price ever reach £5?

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price has never been as high as 500p. But given enough time, it must surely get there…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

I’ll be buying these dirt cheap UK shares in any 2024 stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Will there be a stock market crash next year? I don't think so. But if there is, I've already decided…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 3.3%, this dividend share is extremely enticing

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this dividend share for her holdings as she looks to boost…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Down 24% in 3 months, Hargreaves Lansdown shares look a steal to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

Hargreaves Lansdown shares have plunged by almost a quarter since hitting 927p in July. But their cash yield of nearly…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Here’s why this growth stock could be a great long-term buy!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this growth stock and explains why it could be a shrewd addition to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could now be a smart moment to buy bank shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Do this week's trading updates from leading UK banks help shed some light on whether bank shares are as cheap…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ultra-high-yield FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a SIPP

| Charlie Carman

Searching for high-yield dividend stocks to fund a successful retirement? Here are two FTSE 100 shares investors might consider buying.

Read more »