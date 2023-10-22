Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 company made four times as much money as Tesla last year. Its shares trade at a third of the price

This FTSE 100 company made four times as much money as Tesla last year. Its shares trade at a third of the price

With Shell making more money than Tesla and trading at a fraction of the price, Stephen Wright thinks the FTSE 100 is the place to look for stocks to buy.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Olaf Kraak via Shell plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the last 12 months, Shell (LSE:SHEL) – a FTSE 100 company – brought in £53bn in operating income. In that time, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) generated $13bn (£10.4bn). 

Despite this, Shell’s (£182bn) total stock market valuation is 68% lower than Tesla’s (£575bn). I think this shows something important about UK shares. 

Investing 101

Let’s start at the very beginning. Investing in stocks and shares involves buying part of a company in the hope (or expectation) that the underlying business will make enough cash to generate a decent return.

This means that the investing equation comes down to two things. The first is how much the company is going to make and the second is how much it costs to buy its shares.

Importantly, though, investing is a long-term activity. So the question of isn’t just how much a business is going to make next year or the year after – it’s about how much it will make over 10, 20, or 30 years.

By buying Tesla shares at today’s prices, investors are expressing the view that the company will make three times as much money as Shell going forward. That’s despite it making 80% less at the moment.

Could that happen? Maybe – it depends on what the future for each business looks like.

Shell

Shell’s recent earnings have been boosted by unusually high oil prices, so investors shouldn’t assume that recent profitability levels will persist. But the current share price indicates that they aren’t doing this.

Right now, the average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for FTSE 100 shares is 11. In the case of Shell, the stock is trading at a P/E multiple of eight, which implies that the market is expecting earnings to be lower in future.

Equally, though, based on the company’s average earnings over the last 10 years, the stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 14. This suggests investors think the next decade will be better than the last one.

I don’t think this is unreasonable. I’m expecting oil prices to be slightly higher on average over the next decade and I’m anticipating higher profitability from Shell as a result.

Tesla

I think Shell might average £14bn per year in operating income over the next decade (around 5% higher than its average over the last 10 years). At today’s prices, that’s a 7.7% annual return.

For Tesla to manage something similar, it would have to generate an average of £44bn per year. That’s a growth rate of 25% per year from the £10.4bn the company managed over the last 12 months.

There’s absolutely no doubt that Tesla’s earnings are going to grow. The real question is whether or not they can grow that quickly.

Self-driving cars, batteries, and EV infrastructure all provide the company with growth potential. But even its strongest advocates would accept the market is currently pricing in high expectations for the business.

Foolish takeaways

There’s a broader lesson for investors here. In general, FTSE 100 stocks trade at a significant discount to their US counterparts.

There are times when that’s clearly justified. But there are also times when the gap is too wide.

Investing is about buying stocks for less than they’re worth. And I think the best chance of finding them is to look where prices are low.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

9% income! But how risky are Taylor Wimpey shares?

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares are cheap but that doesn't mean they won't fall further. Yet I still think they're a buy…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin and buy-to-let! I’d much rather invest in high-yield FTSE stocks

| Harvey Jones

Today looks like a brilliant time to buy high-yield FTSE 100 stocks. I'd choose this ahead of dabbling in crypto…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 cheap high-yield stocks I’d buy to target a market-beating second income!

| Royston Wild

These UK stocks are trading at bargain-basement prices following recent share price weakness. I think they're brilliant ways to make…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

1 risky consumer staples stock to consider buying, and 1 to avoid

| Stephen Wright

Shares in businesses that enjoy steady demand can be great stocks to buy. But as Stephen Wright points out, there…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Growth Shares

Hot growth stocks: how to invest in Wegovy and other GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Interested in investing in new weight-loss drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro? Here are the key growth stocks to know…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Stock market beginner? Here’s how I’d start a Stocks and Shares ISA today

| Alan Oscroft

Does the idea of starting a Stocks and Shares ISA sound like a challenging task and one only for experts?…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a second income of £500 a month

| Alan Oscroft

Would I prefer to spend a lump sum now, or invest it to try to secure a long-term second income?…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £1,000 in dividend stocks for lifelong income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With money to invest in October, Zaven Boyrazian explains where he might find the best dividend stocks to build a…

Read more »