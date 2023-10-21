Home » Investing Articles » Value stocks vs growth stocks: which should I buy for my ISA?

Value stocks vs growth stocks: which should I buy for my ISA?

In deciding whether to invest in value stocks or growth stocks, our writer looks at individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After deciding to invest in the stock market and opening a Stocks and Shares ISA, one of the first questions on every investor’s mind is where they should invest their hard-earned cash.

Should I target value stocks? Or perhaps sink my money into growth stocks? What about a mix of both?

Both strategies come with their own unique set of advantages and risks. And with that in mind, let’s take a closer look at each approach in turn.

Finding value

In simple terms, value investing involves identifying undervalued stocks. It’s an approach favoured by a range of successful and high-profile investors including Warren Buffett.

Value stocks earn their name because they’re priced lower than their intrinsic value. This makes them appealing for investors seeking bargains.

When these undervalued companies eventually receive the recognition they deserve, share prices tend to rise. This provides substantial returns for patient investors.

In my view, a major comparative advantage is that value investing aligns with the principle of margin of safety. By purchasing stocks below their intrinsic value, I can create a safety net against potential market volatility.

This margin will position me well to weather the inevitable market fluctuations, providing a sense of security and reducing the overall risk associated with my investments.

However, if I opt to focus on adding value stocks to my ISA, it’s essential that I acknowledge the challenges and risks. After all, some stocks are cheap for a reason.

Several reasons can lead to a stock being undervalued. These include declining revenues, high debt levels, management issues, legal problems, or even unfavourable market conditions within the industry.

So, while some cheap stocks might present genuine investment opportunities, others could be value traps.

Going for growth

Investing in growth shares is an appealing strategy for investors seeking substantial returns. One of the key advantages lies in the potential for significant capital appreciation over the long term.

This is because growth companies are characterised by their ability to expand their earnings and revenue at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market.

By focusing on growth shares in my ISA, I’d be anticipating that these companies will continue to outperform, leading to an increase in share prices over time.

As with value investing though, buying growth shares also comes with risks and challenges. Above all, growth companies can be more susceptible to economic downturns. This is because consumer spending and business investments in innovative products and services often decrease during challenging economic times.

The final verdict

In sum, it’s clear that both strategies have their merits and challenges. Ultimately, the decision between investing in value stocks or growth stocks for my ISA depends on my individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and investment timeline.

Since I have a long way to go before reaching retirement age, I benefit from a very long-term investment horizon. In my eyes, this means I’m well-positioned to benefit from the potential for substantial capital appreciation over time offered by growth stocks.

Nonetheless, a savvy approach could involve a more balanced portfolio incorporating both value and growth stocks. After all, diversification remains a cornerstone of wise investing and it would allow me to benefit from the strengths of different strategies while mitigating the risks associated with each.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million buying only 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

By taking a long-term approach to investing in the stock market, this writer believes he could realistically aim for a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use £10 a day to try and build a £10,000 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how regularly putting aside a modest sum of money to invest could help him build a sizeable…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Are cheap UK dividend shares a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

| Matthew Dumigan

With their current affordability and promising yields, our writer explores whether now could be an ideal time to load up…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Forget Bitcoin, I’d load up on UK stocks to target high returns instead

| Matthew Dumigan

While Bitcoin offers the potential for quick gains, our writer believes investing in UK stocks is a better way to…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 beautiful FTSE 100 bargains I’m hoping to buy in November!

| Royston Wild

I'm building a list of brilliant cheap shares to buy for when I next have cash to invest. Here are…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares have never looked so good! Have I missed the boat with this one?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why FTSE 100 shares are so attractive right now. But, is it too late to buy shares…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Are we headed for a new stock market crash? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

Has anyone noticed that the experts are always predicting a new stock market crash, but mostly miss them when they…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Why is the FTSE 100 down this week?

| Alan Oscroft

Why is the FTSE 100 up this week? Why is the FTSE 100 down this week? It gets asked all…

Read more »