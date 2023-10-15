Home » Investing Articles » How I’d prepare for a stock market crash in October 2023

How I’d prepare for a stock market crash in October 2023

This could be the month that the long-feared stock market crash actually happens. But is there really a reason to panic? Maybe not.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
White note with '2023' written on, pinned to a yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Throughout history, some of the worst stock market crashes have occurred in October. The wider Halloween period seems to spook many investors into a panic, triggering catastrophes like the 2008 financial crisis and other meltdowns dating all the way back to the early 1900s. And even since the start of this month, volatility appears to be back on the rise.

So are we on the brink of the long-feared market crash prophesied by the likes of major investors Michael Burry and Jeremy Grantham this year? Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on.

Understanding the ‘October effect’

October is an interesting month for the stock market. While it’s easy to attribute the spooky volatility to superstition, the reality is one of bookkeeping. Specifically, the bookkeeping of mutual funds.

For many investment funds in the UK and US, October marks the end of the fiscal year. And that has two significant implications regarding performance and taxes.

Like anyone, mutual funds don’t like paying taxes if they don’t have to. As such, managers will seek to offset any profits gained throughout the year by deliberately realising losses.

This means losing positions are sold off to offset any taxable gains. At the same time, investor capital is redirected into winning positions to make performance on paper look better than reality to attract more investors into the fund.

This is known as window dressing, and it’s been going on for more than a century. It’s also why November tends to see a significant jump in stock prices as mutual funds reopen their previously closed positions shortly after their new fiscal year kicks off.

Having said that, when the markets are already concerned about economic or geopolitical issues, the October Effect can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, triggering a stock market crash in the process.

What happens now?

There are a lot of reasons to be financially pessimistic at the moment. Energy prices are back on the rise, property values are tumbling due to unaffordable mortgages, inflation is still too high, the cost-of-living crisis rages on, and the war in Ukraine doesn’t seem to have an end in sight. Meanwhile, across the pond, the US is facing another government shutdown while student debt repayments restart after being paused in 2020.

Pairing all this with skyrocketing credit card debt, it seems like we’re facing the perfect storm, with the Fear & Greed Index tanking in the process.

Despite all this chaos, I actually remain optimistic. While the economic situation is undoubtedly problematic, it’s nowhere near as bad as previous periods of instability, especially with a recession in the UK and US on track to be avoided.

Nevertheless, it’s always prudent to be prepared. After all, if the markets crash, the long-term buying opportunities for fantastic companies will be plentiful.

That’s why I’ve got my cash hoard topped up, and ready to go shopping should I be proven wrong.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in income stocks to earn £15,000 a year?

| Harvey Jones

My retirement plan is to build a portfolio of top FTSE 100 income stocks. Today's high dividend yields should turbo-charge…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? I’d aim to change that with the Warren Buffett/Charlie Munger method

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Following Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger’s simple investment strategy could lead to higher long-term returns, even when starting from scratch.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in Legal & General shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox is bullish on Legal & General shares. The depressed UK stock offers an index-beating 8.9% and he…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Growth Shares

Should I rush to buy Ocado shares after a 25% fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ocado shares have tanked over the last month. Is now a great time to invest in the online supermarket and…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

When will Lloyds shares hit 60p again?

| Dr. James Fox

Before the pandemic, Lloyds shares frequently traded around 60p. The bank's fundamentals have improved so why is the stock so…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares drop below £2?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are running out of momentum after surging 206% over the past 12 months. Could we see the stock…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

I’m buying this 9p penny stock till I’m blue in the face!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks penny stock, Agronomics (LSE:ANIC), could be set for explosive growth over the next few years. And he's…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Empty ISA? Here’s how I’d aim for £3,200 a month in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can use the Stocks and Shares ISA as a vehicle to build wealth over the long run and…

Read more »