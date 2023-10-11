Home » Investing Articles » Is a stock market crash just around the corner?

Is a stock market crash just around the corner?

After observing several potential triggers of a stock market crash, our writer explores whether a major sell-off could be imminent.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since financial markets are unpredictable in nature, a sudden stock market cash is an ever-present possibility. At some times more than others though, the threat looms particularly large.

With that in mind, is there a good chance that a stock market crash is lurking right around the corner?

What the experts are saying

Some prominent investors certainly think so. Recently, a handful have spoken out about the possibility of an upcoming market crash. For example, legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says the stock market has a 70% chance of crashing. He even believes it could be on the scale of the 1929 crisis.

Rather worryingly, the Wall Street Crash of 1929 (as well as the Bank Panic of 1907 and Black Monday 1987) occurred in October. Accordingly, investors could be forgiven for being wary of the tenth month of the year.

And then there’s the Big Short investor, Michael Burry. In August it was reported that he made bearish bets against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. According to Security Exchange Commission filings released at the time, Burry was using more than 90% of his portfolio to bet on a market downturn.

Potential triggers of a market crash

A myriad of factors influence fluctuations in financial markets. It could be anything from geopolitical tensions such the outbreak of a war to a global recession triggered by a pandemic.

Each of the many variables holds the potential to trigger a shift in market and investor sentiment. This subsequently causes sell-offs that can swiftly escalate into market crashes.

Looking around, I see plenty of potential triggers that could prompt a sell-off. For instance, the global economy remains overshadowed by recession concerns, China’s real estate market continues to be mired in uncertainty, and the uptick in bond yields is having a notable impact on equity risk premium calculations.

However, even in the midst of these challenges, a stock market crash is by no means a certain outcome. In any case, accuracy predicting short-term movements in the stock market is a near-impossible task.

The Foolish investing philosophy

Instead, by embracing a long-term mentality and adopting an investment horizon that spans decades, I’m preparing myself for the inevitable volatility by focusing on the business fundamentals of the companies in which I invest, rather than on short-term share price changes.

If history has taught investors anything, it’s that financial markets are cyclical, and with each downturn comes the potential for renewal. Over decades-long periods, historically, the value of the stock market rises, making money for patient investors.

In any case, a stock market crash represents the ideal time to buy heavily discounted shares. It’s precisely during these downturns that the market often undervalues fundamentally strong, high-quality companies. This allows savvy investors to secure some shares for a fraction of their true worth.

By bearing that in mind, I’ll be well-positioned to navigate the short-term volatility of the stock market with confidence, regardless of the looming uncertainties.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Dividend Shares

How I could make £500 a month by copying Warren Buffett

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith take a look at the dividend stocks in Warren Buffett's current portfolio and figures out how much income…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

A 9% yield but down 32%, this FTSE financial stock looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Recently demoted from the FTSE 100, this is still a high-quality business, with good growth prospects. It's undervalued to its…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares for a second income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for ever-more second income, I now own 20 different FTSE 350 stocks. Here are two that I…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How to find the best growth stocks in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains what he thinks are the most important factors for identifying winning growth stocks for his portfolio today.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

The best FTSE dividend shares to buy with £5,000 today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores which types of British dividend shares could be the best long-term investment for £5,000 in 2023 to…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 US stocks I think have fallen too far

| Cliff D'Arcy

While mega-tech firms have driven the S&P 500 higher, these two US stocks have lagged far behind. But I'd happily…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

“My top Dividend Aristocrat is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has paid and increased its dividend payout to shareholders over a long period…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

6.6%+ yields! UK dividend shares I’d buy to aim for a passive income of £1,433

| Royston Wild

I think UK shares could make me a market-beating passive income in 2024. Here's why I'm aiming to buy them…

Read more »