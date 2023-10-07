Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to make a £56,000 second income with UK shares and never work again

How I’d aim to make a £56,000 second income with UK shares and never work again

By investing regularly in UK shares, investors can potentially achieve financial freedom and be able to stop working sooner. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares are some of the best in the world when it comes to generating an income stream. Why? Because the London Stock Exchange is home to arguably the most generous dividend policies, with substantial yields often exceeding those found on international exchanges.

Just looking at the FTSE 100, 25% of its constituents currently offer a yield higher than 5%. And with earnings starting to ramp up now that inflation is finally cooling, these shareholder payouts may be on the verge of getting even bigger.

That’s quite the rebound from 2020, when around half of these companies were forced to cut or suspend dividends. And with stock prices still depressed from last year’s correction, investors could capitalise on the bargains and set up a portfolio on the right path for success.

In fact, given sufficient time, it’s possible to establish a £56,000 passive income, securing a more comfortable retirement in the process. Here’s how.

What can investors expect to earn?

On average, the UK’s flagship index has delivered an average annualised return of around 8% after dividends. Tapping into these gains with a low-cost index fund is an easy way for investors to start accumulating wealth with little involvement.

However, for those happy to play a more active role, picking individual high-quality shares could unlock superior returns. And even if that means just an extra 2% in annual gains, this could make a massive difference in the long run.

To demonstrate, if I were to invest £500 each month at a 10% annualised return, I’d have just shy of £1.4m in my investment account after 32 years. And by following the 4% withdrawal rule, this translates into an income stream of £56,000. By comparison, this same target would take closer to 37 years at an 8% return.

Returns aren’t guaranteed

On paper, becoming a millionaire in the stock market is a long but relatively straightforward process. However, in practice, the journey can be quite volatile. 2022 served as a perfect reminder of this, with many investors selling off positions in a panic.

However, such rash decision-making can be the downfall of a thriving portfolio. This is especially true for stock pickers who are already exposed to additional levels of risk. Don’t forget a poorly constructed or managed portfolio can very easily destroy wealth rather than create it.

In the long run, periods of volatility are less of a concern. However, even the world’s greatest portfolio can still be put into a tailspin during times of heightened uncertainty. And while it will likely eventually recover, the timing of such events could mean investors have considerably less than expected when the time comes to retire.

In my opinion, discipline and emotional temperament are far more critical for success than analytical abilities. They’re also some of the hardest skills to achieve.

But those with the heart to resist the fear of loss and focus on the long-term potential of underlying businesses may find themselves significantly better off by investing in UK shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’m buying Lloyds shares for 2024 and beyond. Here’s why!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is expecting a strong performance from the stock market in 2024. With that in mind, he's targeting Lloyds…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in a SIPP to target passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains his approach to building a SIPP portfolio from scratch to build a lifetime retirement passive income stream.

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

How to target big long-term wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

There are plenty of common mistakes investors make when building wealth in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s how to…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d steer clear of right now

| Alan Oscroft

I like a good high-yield dividend stock. But not all high yields are equal, and some long-term outlooks are riskier…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks: winners and losers in 2023 so far

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These FTSE 100 stocks are the biggest gainers and losers this year. Zaven Boyrazian explores where the best opportunities may…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in income shares to earn £500 a month?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to go about building a portfolio of income shares to hit a monthly target of extra…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to transform an empty ISA into an eventual £98k second income

| Dr. James Fox

Most of us would find a second income very useful, especially when its tax-free. Dr James Fox explains how he'd…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

£10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k!

| Dr. James Fox

Using a sound investment strategy and regular savings, it's possible to build a huge Stocks and Shares ISA, says Dr…

Read more »