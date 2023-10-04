Home » Investing Articles » Is this penny stock under 30p with a high-yield worth buying?

Is this penny stock under 30p with a high-yield worth buying?

This Fool’s attention was caught by a penny stock with a mammoth dividend yield and a low price. Is everything as good as it seems?

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A penny stock with a sizeable dividend yield tends to catch my eye. This is certainly the case with Steppe Cement (LSE: STCM) and its 20% yield. Yes, you read that correctly, 20%. Is the yield actually sustainable, and should I consider snapping up some shares? Let’s take a closer look.

Cement and electricity

As the name alludes to, Steppe is an investment holding company with a core focus on producing and selling cement from its base in Kazakhstan. It also makes some money from the transmission and distribution of electricity.

It’s worth remembering that a penny stock is one that trades for less than £1. As I write, Steppe shares are trading for just 27p. At this time last year, they were trading for 31p, which equates to an 8% drop over a 12-month period.

Breaking down the yield

High-yields are enticing, let’s be honest. But, I’m no fool (see what I did there) and tend to dig deeper and see what’s behind the curtain.

Such a high yield tells me a couple of things. Investor sentiment is plunging, or the business is struggling financially and the share price is falling off a cliff. Another thing some firms do is to boost their yields artificially to attract investors, even if they know they can’t sustain the payout.

So what about Steppe? In December, it paid a dividend of 5p, and based on its current share price, that translates into its mighty yield. However, after an impressive year in 2022, things look a bit more bleak this year. That’s based on the half-year results it released. The business reported that quantities and prices of cement have dropped. Its volume of cement has dropped by 10% compared to last year and revenue dropped by 13% too. Gross profit more than halved.

There’s a chance that Steppe turns things around and that the second half of the year is fruitful. Personally, I’m not convinced. Tough macroeconomic conditions including soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain problems could hamper it.

A penny stock I’ll keep an eye on

Cement isn’t exactly exciting. One fact that can’t be ignored is it’s a vital component of daily lives. It’s essential in pretty much any and all construction. When I think that the world’s infrastructure spending is only increasing, this could help boost cement businesses like Steppe.

Do I think Steppe will struggle over the long-term for customers and demand for its products? Probably not. However, there are bigger and much better-known businesses out there that can supply the same type of products, in my opinion.

Steppe’s dirt-cheap valuation with a 12 month trailing price-to-earnings ratio of just four is attractive on the surface of things. However, for me, the outlook for the business, recent results, and the sustainability of the yield lead me towards avoiding the shares.

Taking everything into account, I’m going to keep Steppe Cement shares on my penny stock watch list. I’m particularly keen to review the full-year results when they’re available. I think there are better small-cap opportunities out there for me and my holdings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

This cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock is plunging! Should I buy it for my ISA?

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco remains a popular buy for investors chasing passive income. Should I buy the dividend stock following fresh…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share has crashed in 2022/23, but I’m still happy to hold it!

| Cliff D'Arcy

This ailing FTSE 100 share has lost 28% in one year and almost 53% over five years. But recent changes…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy as the FTSE 100 falls

| Cliff D'Arcy

After the FTSE 100's recent falls, the entire index looks too cheap to me. That's why I see these two…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price reach 100p again?

| Sumayya Mansoor

The struggles of the Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price are well documented. Our writer considers whether they could rise again.

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Can the IAG share price rise 33% and hit £2 by acquiring TAP?

| John Choong

John Choong lays out whether the IAG share price can hit £2 by 2024, with a potential acquisition of TAP…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 high-yield dividend stocks to consider in October 2023

| Kevin Godbold

With uncertainty in the markets, it’s a great time to consider buying high-yield dividend stocks such as these in the…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 UK shares investors should consider

| Muhammad Cheema

With UK shares trading at dirt-cheap valuations, Muhammad Cheema takes a look at three he believes investors should take notice…

Read more »

The numbers '2033' on a plain background
Investing Articles

Here’s one value stock I’d snap up and hold for 10 years!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor details a value stock she’s been watching for some time and believes could be a great long-term addition…

Read more »