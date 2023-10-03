Home » Investing Articles » Are Rolls-Royce shares REALLY the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

Are Rolls-Royce shares REALLY the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

Rolls-Royce shares look like one of the best value stocks available to UK investors today. But could the FTSE 100 company be hiding a nasty surprise?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) share price has been impressive in 2023. At 213p per share, the FTSE 100 engineer has soared around 125% in value since January 1.

The astonishing thing is that, despite these massive gains, Rolls shares still look exceptionally cheap on paper. They trade on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1. A reminder tha a reading below 1 indicates a stock is undervalued.

Analysts expect the company’s earnings to tear 369% higher this year. And they expect the bottom line to expand a further 21% in 2024, too.

But something is bothering me about City forecasts right now. If the company is so cheap, and profits are tipped to keep rising strongly, then why isn’t it an overwhelming ‘buy’ in their opinion?

Of the 17 brokers with a rating on Rolls-Royce shares, less than half (eight) have slapped a ‘buy’ rating on it. Nine have a neutral rating on the stock, though admittedly none believe it’s a ‘sell.’ This is according to stock screener Digital Look.

Debt problems

One reason could be the huge amount of debt that the FTSE firm still has on its books.

Through a combination of cost-cutting and asset sales, net debt has toppled from £5.2bn at the end of 2021 to £2.8bn as of June. However, Rolls may struggle to continue slashing its financial liabilities following the end of its divestment programme and as efficiency improvements slow down.

Of particular concern to me is that a lot of this debt has to be repaid over the next two years. Half a billion pounds is due next year, and another £800m is due in 2025.

Cash questions

Having huge debts is especially problematic for capital-intensive companies like Rolls-Royce.

Testing, developing, and manufacturing complex hardware like jet engines and power generators requires massive amounts of cash. However, because a lot of the company’s cash flows are dedicated to servicing debt, the amount of money it has left over to invest in new and existing projects can be limited.

The good news is that cash flows are also improving rapidly at the company. Indeed, last month Rolls upgraded its free cash flow guidance for 2023 to a range of £900m to £1bn. This was up from a previous £600m to £800m forecast.

The verdict on the shares

But generating strong and sustainable cash flow beyond 2024 could become a colossal challenge. And not just because its streamlining programme is cooling down.

The weak global economy means that plane travel could slow markedly following the post-pandemic bounceback, which could in turn damage demand for Rolls’ aftermarket services. High cost inflation across the aerospace industry is another threat to profit and cash flows.   

Rolls-Royce shares could prove a great way to capitalise on the long-term travel boom. But I’ve been burnt before by buying stocks that carry huge amounts of debt and face near-term uncertainty. For this reason I’ll keep ignoring this FTSE 100 share and buy other value stocks instead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares investors should consider buying in October

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down two dividend shares investors should consider buying to bolster their passive income through juicy dividends.

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for passive income of £3,000 a month

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd aim for a long-term target of £36k a year in tax-free passive income if he…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

6%+ dividend yields! 3 high-yield UK shares I’d buy for a second income

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could be a great way to make better-than-average dividend income. Here's why they're on my…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d get my Stocks and Shares ISA ready for a stock market crash

| Alan Oscroft

Stocks and Shares ISA took a pounding in 2020? I'm thinking about how to prepare in case UK share prices…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Should investors consider buying this soaring FTSE 100 stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at whether investors should consider snapping up this flying FTSE 100 stock.

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Wizz Air vs easyJet shares – which is the better buy?

| John Choong

easyJet and Wizz Air shares were flying in early 2023, but have since dropped. John Choong lays out which airline…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Dividend stocks: a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

With interest rates at their highest level in more than a decade, Stephen Wright thinks dividend stocks are a great…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Forget dividend investing? Here’s the Warren Buffett method for building wealth over time

| Stephen Wright

Dividend stocks are a great choice for investors looking for passive income. But when it comes to building wealth, Warren…

Read more »