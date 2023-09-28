Just released: our latest small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK
In this service, we highlight what we believe to be the very best small-cap businesses listed on the UK market. Typically these will be companies valued at between £200m and £500m, and many of them could be listed on AIM, the so-called junior market run by the London Stock Exchange.
September’s recommendation:
Redacted
Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!