Home » Investing Articles » Interest rates stay at 5.25%! Is it time to move money from cash to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Interest rates stay at 5.25%! Is it time to move money from cash to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

The Bank of England opted not to raise interest rates last week. The decision may have big implications for those with Cash or Stocks and Shares ISAs.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After 14 interest rate hikes in a row, the Bank of England (BoE) voted against a further rise last week. This could be a huge turning point. If interest rates have peaked, it might be time to shift my Cash ISA to a Stocks and Shares ISA for bigger returns.

The 5-6% interest in savings accounts has been nice, but it might be not long for this world. Remember, for most of the last 15 years, rates have been below 1%. The BoE’s own target is 2%. The surge in rates, shown in the graph below, only happened as a response to inflation

Source: bankofengland.co.uk 

If last week’s decision to hold rates at 5.25% is a sign they’ll be heading down soon, I’d expect my Cash ISA to deliver mediocre returns in the near future. It would equally make a Stocks and Shares ISA look like an even more attractive place to put my money. 

Here’s an interesting fact. Over 4,000 people have become millionaires in ISA accounts. That is to say, even with the strict deposit limits, there are thousands of UK citizens who have £1m or more in these savings accounts.

Of these wealthy accounts, it’s estimated that almost all of them are Stocks and Shares ISAs. In other words, big wealth creation in ISAs happens mostly, if not entirely, thanks to the stock market. A savings account just can’t compete. 

The £1m mark

Here’s a quick calculation to show what I mean. Let’s say I could rely on 5% from a savings account indefinitely. Even at that payout – high for a Cash ISA – it would take £500 a month in the region of 45 years to make it to the million mark.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Most of us don’t have half a century to let our money grow like this. Not to mention I’d only get there in the 2060s. By then, inflation will make a million pounds a less impressive sum. 

A Stocks and Shares ISA though, with an 11% return reaches the £1m target in 28 years instead. Not exactly brisk, but more realistic for big savers to achieve within a lifetime. Also, inflation won’t be as big of an issue here because I get to the amount quicker.

I will say that investing in stocks is risky. No return is guaranteed and, in any case, 11% might be difficult to achieve. A Cash IS guarantees my original sum and also the return I get back from it. There are advantages and disadvantages to whichever account I choose.

What I’m doing

All in all, I do think the hold in interest rates is a cause for concern. I’m not going to do anything yet, but I’ll be watching the interest on my accounts like a hawk. As I see them come down, I expect I will move much of my Cash ISA into a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Does the falling BT share price represent an opportunity right now?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor takes a closer look at the current state of play with the BT share price and decides if…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Top brokers name these 2 FTSE 100 stocks as buys

| Ben McPoland

After crunching the numbers, analysts liked what they saw in these two FTSE 100 stocks and recently initiated buy ratings.

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £2,155 with Warren Buffett 40 years ago, I’d have £1m today

| John Fieldsend

I can invest along with Warren Buffett by owning shares in his company Berkshire Hathaway. Here’s how the last 40…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

2 high-yield FTSE 100 shares I’d avoid in October!

| Royston Wild

Fair warning! I believe these high-yield UK shares could deliver underwhelming dividends in the short term.

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

Up 14%! Are GSK shares set to soar?

| John Fieldsend

Does a price jump in the last month signal good things for GSK shares? They might be ready to soar…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Ithaca Energy share price surges! Here’s why

| Dr. James Fox

The Ithaca Energy share price jumped on Wednesday morning after the UK's largest untapped oil field has been approved by…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 stocks I’m considering buying for a second income!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is always on the lookout for stocks he can snap up to generate a second income. Here are…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

The Land Securities share price is rising! Should I buy the stock for dividends now?

| Kevin Godbold

If the Land Securities share price keeps climbing the 6.7% dividend yield will fall, so should I act before it’s…

Read more »