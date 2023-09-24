Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £5k in NIO shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d put £5k in NIO shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

NIO shares dropped quite sharply during September and are now trading for a little over $8. Should I start a position in the stock at this price?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

From January through to early August, NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares were doing just fine. More than fine, in fact. They were up around 60% for the year, reaching over $15 a share by the start of August.

Now however, just a few weeks later, they’re down at $8.45.

What on earth has triggered this colossal sell-off? And how much would I have today if I’d invested £5k in shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker at the start of 2023? Let’s find out.

A disappointing year, so far

Year-to-date, NIO shares are down about 13%. That means, excluding currency effects, my initial £5,000 stake would now be worth approximately £4,350.

That’s not great, but neither is it disastrous, I feel. As mentioned, the stock was at $15 only last month. And one year ago, it was trading for a little over $18. If I’d bought near those prices, I’d be suffering paper losses of around 45-60%.

That would be far worse, as when I lose 50% of my money on a stock, I have to make 100% to get it back. And it’s rare that a stock doubles in a short space of time. It could take years to get back to the price I paid, if ever.

Another negative is that NIO is a loss-making business, so doesn’t pay dividends.

Why did the stock plunge recently?

Firstly, China’s economy has encountered difficulties recently, including slowing growth and exports, record youth unemployment, and an ongoing property crisis. This has dented investor sentiment around Chinese stocks.

Then on 29 August, NIO released its second-quarter earnings. It reported that vehicle deliveries fell 6% year on year to 23,520. And total revenue dropped 15% to $1.21bn, while its adjusted net loss ballooned to $751m.

Worryingly, its quarterly vehicle margin plunged to 6.2% from 16.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

Following this, NIO announced that it’s planning to offer $500m worth of convertible senior notes due 2029 and a further $500m due 2030. These are debt instruments that can be converted into stock, which could lead to shareholder dilution. Essentially, NIO is taking on $1bn in debt to fund itself.

Finally, the European Commission has launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese-made EVs. The EU is a market where NIO has a growing presence, so this probe muddies the waters regarding its international prospects.

My move now

If the EV firm can ever translate its promise into profits, I think the stock could get back on track. But that’s looking as uncertain as ever today. And analysts aren’t expecting the business to become profitable for a few more years yet.

Meanwhile, its margins are being ravaged by inflationary pressures and an EV price war in China.

Now, I note that NIO shares are still a relatively large holding in the portfolio of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. That suggests the fund managers continue to rate the company’s long-term prospects.

The trust is one of my own largest holdings, so I have some exposure to NIO through that investment. But there’s too much uncertainty around the company’s path to profitability right now for me to invest directly in the stock.

Overall, I think there are better growth opportunities elsewhere, especially on the UK’s mid-cap FTSE 250.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Empty Stocks & Shares ISA at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for riches

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA is an extraordinary vehicle for building wealth over the long run, allowing tax-free capital gains…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d spend less than £12,000 on 434 of these UK shares for a £1,000 yearly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A four-figure passive income each year by investing a one-off sum below £12,000? Christopher Ruane explains how he could target…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider selling Lloyds shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite surging profits, Lloyds shares are slowly revealing several concerning weak spots that might warrant selling in the long run.

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d target £20k in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores a few of the principles all investors should know if they're aiming to turn their capital…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

£10K in an ISA? I’d snap up these 5 cheap shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how, if he had a spare £10K in his ISA, he would spend it on a handful…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: reasons to buy vs reasons to avoid

| Andrew Mackie

With the Rolls-Royce share price flying through clear skies, Andrew Mackie assesses the case both for and against buying it.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£500 to invest? A 5.5% dividend yield gem I’d buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores an out-of-favour FTSE 250 stock that continues to raise its dividend yield, despite rising pessimism from investors.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

I just put £3k in my SIPP. Here’s where I’m going to invest it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is investing his SIPP in both growth funds and individual stocks in an effort to build up wealth…

Read more »