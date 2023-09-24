Home » Investing Articles » I’d stop saving and start investing, aiming for a £1m ISA with FTSE dividend stocks

I’d stop saving and start investing, aiming for a £1m ISA with FTSE dividend stocks

Zaven Boyrazian explains how a market correction offers investors countless buying opportunities among the UK’s flagship dividend stocks.

With rising interest rates bolstering the returns generated by savings accounts, moving capital away from dividend stocks may be tempting. After all, there are now plenty of instant-access accounts offering around 5% risk-free returns. And that’s already higher than the FTSE 100’s current 3.8% yield.

Maintaining an emergency fund in an interest-bearing savings account is always sensible. But for those with a cash cushion already in place, moving the excess into an ISA in 2023 may be the far smarter move in the long run. Let’s explore why.

Volatility breeds opportunity

Considering the recent mayhem in the financial markets caused by rising inflation and interest rates, investing today may sound crazy. But in reality, stock market corrections and even crashes present some of the best times to kick-start or double-down on an investment strategy.

Why? Because with many investors making decisions based on the fear of loss, mistakes are very easily made. Subsequently, high-quality companies whose operations remain relatively unaffected by the macroeconomic factors can easily end up being sold off.

Investors who successfully identify these errors can profit from them by simply buying and being patient. Don’t forget that while mood and momentum drive valuations in the short term, the underlying business determines the direction of a stock price in the long run.

Reaching the million

The FTSE 250 is mostly known for being a more growth-oriented index. However, it still houses some impressive income-generating businesses. And thanks to the relatively slow-paced recovery from last year’s correction, many of these shares continue to offer above-average yields. Some are even sitting higher by an extra 2% versus their historical average.

As such, snatching up FTSE dividend stocks today could potentially lock in this higher return, enabling a portfolio to beat the benchmark index in the long run. Even if it’s just by an extra 2%, that’s enough to accelerate compounding significantly.

Since its inception, the FTSE 250 has delivered gains of approximately 10.6% annually. With the added 2% bonus, investing £500 a month at this higher rate could potentially boost a portfolio into millionaire territory within 25 years instead of 28.

Risk versus reward

An investor trying to build a £1m nest egg using a 5% savings account would have to wait 45 years. This approach does have the advantage of being risk-free. However, this calculation assumes that interest rates don’t change for the next half-century, which seems highly unlikely.

Having said that, investing doesn’t have any guarantees either. In fact, it’s entirely possible for an investment portfolio to backfire and destroy wealth if it’s poorly constructed. Not to mention that dividends can be disrupted, especially those funded by high payout ratios.

In other words, investing is risky. But in my opinion, this risk’s worth taking, considering the potential rewards. And by employing a disciplined approach to the stock market, some risks can be mitigated.

