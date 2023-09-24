Home » Investing Articles » 4 undervalued growth stocks worthy of deep consideration!

4 undervalued growth stocks worthy of deep consideration!

Dr James Fox details several highly-rated growth stocks with significant potential, all of which he’s been watching closely.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to expand and increase their earnings at an above-average rate compared to others in the market.

Investors are drawn to growth stocks for their potential for capital appreciation, as the companies typically reinvest their profits into further expansion rather than paying significant dividends.

So here are four growth stocks, all with attractive valuations, I’ve been keeping an eye on.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections. It specialises in creating novel antibiotics and therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacteria, addressing a critical need in healthcare.

With a market-cap of just $67m, the stock looks particularly attractive with a net cash position of $87m.

Among several deals with pharma companies, Spero could receive up to $550m in pipeline payments from GSK. While there’s plenty of risk in this sector, (individual products might come to nothing), the pipeline is varied and offers some diversification.

Source: Spero Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that focuses on developing transformative treatments for severe neurological diseases.

It specialises in using adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology to deliver gene therapies to address conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The company saw significant growth in Q1 following partnerships with Novartis and Neurocrine Biosciences, but the share price has since dipped.

Pre-stage trials highlighted favourable biophysical characteristics and strong activity in mouse models, however investors may have to wait a couple years before hard clinical data gives us a better idea of the company’s prospects.  

With a market-cap of $337m, pipeline payments suggest considerable upside.

Source: Voyager Therapeutics

Immueering Corporation

Immuneering Corporation is a biotechnology company that specialises in data-driven drug discovery and development. It utilises computational biology and data analysis to identify potential drug candidates and targets for various diseases, with a focus on oncology and immunology.

It recently produced positive Phase 1 data from lead asset IMM-1-104 against mutant solid tumours relating to RAS gene mutations. In fact, it recently put its neurological programmes on hold to focus on oncology.

The stock has a market-cap of $224m and $105m in cash, inferring an enterprise value around $119m. It’s operating in a risky market, but one with huge potential. At the current price — down 36% year on year — its worth consideration.

Source: Immuneering Corporation

Yalla

Yalla is an entertainment and communications company I’ve been watching for a while. Its share price has pushed upwards in recent months, but now trades at just 2.8 times EV-to-earnings. Yalla looks phenomenally cheap compared with peers like Meta. It’s been profitable since its IPO, and currently sits on $510m of cash.

The firm has embarked on a move into the mid-hardcore gaming space in an effort to speed up revenue growth which has slowed following the pandemic. This introduces an element of risk, but one that is well covered by its net cash position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

tRandi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Empty Stocks & Shares ISA at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for riches

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA is an extraordinary vehicle for building wealth over the long run, allowing tax-free capital gains…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d spend less than £12,000 on 434 of these UK shares for a £1,000 yearly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A four-figure passive income each year by investing a one-off sum below £12,000? Christopher Ruane explains how he could target…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider selling Lloyds shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite surging profits, Lloyds shares are slowly revealing several concerning weak spots that might warrant selling in the long run.

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d target £20k in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores a few of the principles all investors should know if they're aiming to turn their capital…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

£10K in an ISA? I’d snap up these 5 cheap shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how, if he had a spare £10K in his ISA, he would spend it on a handful…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares: reasons to buy vs reasons to avoid

| Andrew Mackie

With the Rolls-Royce share price flying through clear skies, Andrew Mackie assesses the case both for and against buying it.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£500 to invest? A 5.5% dividend yield gem I’d buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores an out-of-favour FTSE 250 stock that continues to raise its dividend yield, despite rising pessimism from investors.

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

I just put £3k in my SIPP. Here’s where I’m going to invest it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon is investing his SIPP in both growth funds and individual stocks in an effort to build up wealth…

Read more »