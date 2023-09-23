Home » Investing Articles » I’d aim to start earning passive income for £6 a day

I’d aim to start earning passive income for £6 a day

Christopher Ruane explains how putting aside a few pounds a day to invest could lay the foundation for ongoing passive income streams.

One way to earn passive income is simply to put some money towards buying shares in blue-chip companies that pay dividends.

That approach means I do not need to work hard to earn the money. Instead, I can benefit financially from the business success of large firms with lucrative competitive advantages, like Unilever or National Grid.

I would not even need to have saved any money upfront to set the ball rolling on such a scheme. Here is how I would aim to build passive income streams for £6 a day.

Put money aside like clockwork

Getting into a regular savings habit is at the core of my plan. So I would set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA, then get into the habit of regularly putting money in.

If I could afford £6 a day I could do that. But it is important to cut the clothes according to my cloth as everyone’s financial situation is unique. I would want to target an amount I thought was realistic for me. That would help me stick with the plan.

Learn about the stock market

Before plunging into the stock market, I would take time to learn about how it works.

For example, if some companies suddenly and unexpectedly do badly, how could I manage my risk? One technique would be to spend time learning to read company accounts and looking out for red flags. I would also plan to diversify my ISA across a range of shares.

A crucial concept to pick up before I start putting money down would be how to value shares.

Just because a company looks like it has a brilliant business, such as Apple or Microsoft, does not necessarily mean it will be a good investment. That depends on what I pay for it relative to its valuation.

Yield matters but is not the main thing

Not only is valuation important, but to earn passive income from my investments, I would need them to pay dividends.

Apple has a pretty small dividend yield right now, of 0.6%. Some FTSE 100 shares offer around 15 times as much.

But dividend yield alone cannot tell me whether a share is a good fit for my investment objectives. Dividends are never guaranteed and companies such as Shell and Direct Line have all cut theirs in recent years.

So I look at the underlying business strength and try to understand if a company looks well-positioned to throw off excess cash in coming years that it will not need for some alternative activity like paying down debt.

Target in sight

Saving £6 a day would give me £2,190 each year to invest. If I invest that at an average dividend yield of 7%, my first year’s investments alone will hopefully earn me around £150 in passive income each year.

Over time, as I keep up my regular saving and investing, hopefully my dividend streams will grow.

