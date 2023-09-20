Home » Investing Articles » Could the J D Wetherspoon dividend be about to come back?

Could the J D Wetherspoon dividend be about to come back?

As the pub chain gets set to announce its annual results in coming weeks, this writer explains why he thinks the J D Wetherspoon dividend might return.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Amid a fair bit of gloom surrounding the pub trade, things seem to be looking up for shareholders of J D Wetherspoon (LSE: JDW). The shares are up 58% so far this year. Despite that rise, Spoons’ boss Tim Martin spent well over £6m of his own money this month adding to his already substantial shareholding in the chain. And while the dividend remains suspended, I think it could be coming back soon.

Dividend history

First, a step back. Until the pandemic, Wetherspoons was a consistent dividend payer. In 2018 it paid a 12p per share annual dividend. At the current share price that would equate to a yield of 1.7%.

Past performance is not an indication of what happens next. But in this case it acts as a reminder that, historically, the company was able to generate large free cash flows and has shown itself willing to use them partly to fund shareholder payouts.

The dividend was cancelled during the pandemic, which hurt hospitality businesses badly. Even if it had wanted to pay a dividend, the company was restricted by covenants as part of a pandemic-era government loan scheme.

Improving performance

Spoons said it is keeping its dividend policy under review. It has not given any explicit suggestion that it plans to restart payouts. It is also unclear if the pandemic loan has now been repaid in full.

Presuming it has, however, I see grounds for optimism that the J D Wetherspoon dividend may restart.

I think that could be announced as early as next month, when the firm is due to announce its full-year results.

Why am I optimistic?

In July, the company updated the market on its performance. At that point, sales were 13% higher than in the previous year. Net debt in July was lower than it was going into the pandemic. The company expects to meet market expectations for its full-year financial performance.

In the first half alone, the company reported free cash flow of £167m.

That was driven by a one-off financial transaction. But it does mean that the company has generated substantial free cash.

At the full-year level, I expect it to be both profitable and free cash flow positive. That could help fund the reintroduction of a J D Wetherspoon dividend.

Onwards and upwards?

I am hopeful the directors could announce such a move next month, something that could signal renewed confidence to the market.

But whether or not it happens, I plan to hold my Spoons shares. Indeed, like Tim Martin I have been buying more this month.

The company has higher sales and lower net debt than before the pandemic. Yet the shares are still 46% cheaper than they were five years ago.

With a large estate, sizeable customer base, economies of scale and strong value offering, I think the business’s proven formula could continue to deliver.

High product cost inflation and a tight labour markes are threats to profitability. But as a long-term investor, I remain confident about the prospects for the shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 4,917 shares of this FTSE 100 bargain to target £1,000 a year in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out how he could earn a four-figure passive income annually by investing more in this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall
Investing Articles

When will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £4?

| John Fieldsend

The Rolls-Royce share price has flown past the £1 and £2 mark this year. Is the previous high of over…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

With a 9.6% yield, are M&G shares the FTSE 100’s best income buy?

| Alan Oscroft

M&G shares gain a little after H1 figures beat expectations, and the interim dividend rises by 5%. Forecasts say there's…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Should I disregard the Lloyds share price and focus on the 7% dividend yield? 

| Kevin Godbold

City analysts predict chunky increases ahead for the Lloyds dividend, so does it even matter what happens to the share…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Value Shares

3 reasons investors should consider buying Hargreaves Lansdown shares today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes Hargreaves Lansdown shares are undervalued right now and have the potential to provide attractive gains from here…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Why the Tesla share price has increased 1,230% since 2018 (and how to find the next Tesla)

| Stephen Wright

The Tesla share price has surged over the last five years. Stephen Wright looks at why and what investors should…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How investors can target a £1,000 second income from saving £5 per day

| Simon Watkins

Choosing high-quality, high-yielding stocks can enable investors to make a second income of £1,000 a month from just £5 per…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Value Shares

Is Imperial Brands the best cheap stock on the FTSE 100?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of six and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Do these metrics make…

Read more »