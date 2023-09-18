Home » Investing Articles » Student investing: 3 LSE shares I’d buy on day one

Student investing: 3 LSE shares I’d buy on day one

Christopher Ruane explains why he’d start his student investing journey buying this trio of LSE shares, if he was off to college or university.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Being a student can be exciting, but it can also be daunting. Amid the challenges of paying bills and stretching budgets, putting money into the stock market might be the very last thing on many students’ minds. But, if I was a student starting out today and aged 18 or above, I’d happily put £300 to work by investing it equally across three different LSE shares.

I think that could teach me some very valuable lessons about investing that could help me for the rest of my life.

Lesson 1: diversification

The first simple, but powerful, investing practice this would teach me is diversification.

That basically means not putting all my eggs in one basket. It can help investors reduce their risk if a share they think will do really well turns out to be disappointing for any reason.

Lesson 2: stick to what we know

Higher education ought to broaden people’s knowledge and horizons.

One common mistake even among highly educated investors is investing in supposedly hot shares they do not personally understand. Maybe a friend has told them this is the next big thing.

Celebrated investor Warren Buffett emphasises the importance of staying inside one’s circle of competence, which means sticking to what we know. How much we know is not important, in his view (although he does value education). The key thing is sticking to it.

Lesson 3: look to the future

Getting a qualification like a diploma or degree is all about looking to the future.

But one mistake investors commonly make is focusing too much on the past. A company’s recent share price chart may show a solid upwards movement. But past performance alone is not necessarily an indicator of what will happen in future.

Building a starter portfolio

Bearing in mind those three lessons that apply both to student finance and investing later on in life, the three LSE shares I would spend my £300 on are Unilever, Vodafone and the City of London Investment Trust.

The first two are in the FTSE 100 index and the latter is in the FTSE 250. But, as past performance is just that, the reason I’d buy them is because of their future prospects.

Unilever and Vodafone are both UK-based but globally exposed businesses. Owning them could help teach me about the advantages of such an approach, like scale and the power of famous brands. That could help drive profits for both firms. But I would also discover some of the risks a multinational strategy involves. Those include exchange rate fluctuation as well as how a recession can hurt consumer spending — and company profits.

Meanwhile, City of London is an investment trust that buys other companies’ shares. So, even by putting £100 into its shares, I would gain diversification thanks to its portfolio spanning dozens of different businesses. If they do well, or badly, my stake’s valuation could go up (or down, of course).

Income boost

All three of these LSE shares pay dividends. But those are never guaranteed (lesson 4!).

However, investing £300 today in a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA, would hopefully me earn over £18 in dividends annually. I would also get some important investing lessons and firsthand stock market experience.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

The Vodafone dividend forecast helped me decide whether to buy the share!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why a Vodafone dividend forecast that expects no increase soon still tempted him to buy the shares.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Value Shares

Down 20%, a dirt cheap FTSE 100 dividend stock I’d buy today!

| Royston Wild

I hope to have some spare cash to invest in the coming days. And this FTSE-listed share is near the…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Putting £25,000 into Greggs shares could have made me a millionaire!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reflects on the stellar long-term track record of Greggs shares -- and considers the lessons for his portfolio…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Should I buy Phoenix Group shares for the massive 9.7% dividend?

| Alan Oscroft

Phoenix Group shares have had a poor few years. But after H1 results, are shareholders now in line for years…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks I think could be massive long-term winners

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks these two exciting US-listed growth stocks could generate market-thumping returns over the next decade and beyond.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price the best bargain in the FTSE 100? 

| Simon Watkins

Down 20% this year, but with great H1 results and international expansion plans, the Lloyds’ share price looks to be…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is the Kodal Minerals share price about to rocket?

| Kevin Godbold

Is it time to speculate on the Kodal Minerals share price as funding hopefully draws closer for its Mali lithium…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

How to use a Stocks and Shares ISA to retire early

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

One of the most attractive features of the Stocks and Shares ISA is that money can be accessed at any…

Read more »