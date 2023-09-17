Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy dirt cheap shares now, or wait for a crash?

Should I buy dirt cheap shares now, or wait for a crash?

Now that Christopher Ruane has found some cheap shares, should he buy them today or wait to see what happens next in the stock market?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking at the UK stock market right now, there are some shares I think are cheap. Dirt cheap. Indeed, I have been taken advantage of this in recent months to buy cheap shares like ITV and Vodafone.

But cheap shares can always get cheaper still.

ITV is 6% lower now than at the start of the year – and has fallen 52% in five years. Vodafone has fallen 7% so far this year. It is worth less than half of its price five years ago.

When a share loses more than half its value in five years, that could signal that it is mispriced by the market and is a potential bargain.

But it could also suggest a business facing mounting difficulties, which might lead to even more share price declines in coming years.

So, ought I to keep scooping up what look to me like cheap shares? Or should I wait for the next stock market crash and hopefully buy them cheaper then?

The case for buying now

A key question I need to address when considering such a choice is: why are those seemingly cheap shares priced as they are?

It could be because other investors have soured on them due to current trends. A surging interest in AI shares, for example, has sucked support from some other less cutting edge but financially rewarding businesses.

On the other hand, maybe a share looks cheap because investors have cooled on its apparent business prospects — and rightly so.

In that case, it could turn out to be a value trap.

Take Synthomer as an example. The shares have fallen over 90% in just over two years, as the surging pandemic-era demand for latex products like surgical gloves cooled.

During that period, looking at its recent earnings, the shares may still have looked cheap. But that is a classic backwards-looking error.

However, if I do find a share that I think is not a value trap and has been marked down more than it deserves based on fundamentals, why wait to buy it? I do not think about what possible value I might get in future, I consider the value on offer to me at today’s price.

The case for waiting

Looking from the other side, though, I do see some reasons to wait and buy shares during the next crash.

A weak economy is often bad for businesses in general. So, even what I think currently look like cheap shares could get cheaper still if a weak economy hurts a company’s earnings.

It could also be that the shares are not as cheap as they currently seem precisely because the market is factoring in the expectation of such an earnings decline. In that case a low price-to-earnings ratio today may not be all that it seems.

I’m buying

My strategy is therefore twofold.

When I find cheap shares I think have been marked down unreasonably low relative to their business prospects, I would consider buying them today.

If there are shares that are not cheap but whose business prospects I also like, I will add them to my watchlist — in case the next crash makes them bargains.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in ITV and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV, Synthomer Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Growth Shares

Investing for the next 10 years? Here are 3 top growth stocks with bags of potential

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes that over the next decade, these three growth stocks could produce enormous returns for long-term investors.

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

No passive income? I’d buy UK shares now to unlock the power of compound interest!

| Ben McPoland

There has rarely been a better time to start building a passive income portfolio of dirt-cheap dividend shares listed on…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

Is this special FTSE 250 stock primed for explosive growth to make me rich?

| John Choong

With tremendous growth opportunities in global travel retail, is this FTSE 250 stock set for massive gains for my portfolio?

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Down 16%, should I rush to buy shares in this FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in this Dividend Aristocrat are trading at a 52-week low. So should Stephen Wright start making room in his…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

3 things every Stocks and Shares ISA investor needs to know

| Alan Oscroft

Want to get the best out of a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are three of the most important things…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

Contributing to a SIPP? Here are 3 top investments to consider

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three investment ideas for a SIPP, including a fund, an investment trust, and a stock with bags…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Can I turn an empty ISA into £22,000 of tax-free annual passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love a passive income. But is it possible to generate one starting with nothing? Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

What could drive the Lloyds share price in 2023 and beyond?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian investigates the primary economic factors influencing the Lloyds share price and what investors can potentially expect in the…

Read more »