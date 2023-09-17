Home » Investing Articles » £10k Stocks & Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim for £100k!

£10k Stocks & Shares ISA? Here's how I'd aim for £100k!

With a disciplined plan for savings, and a strong investment strategy, it’s possible to grow a huge Stocks and Shares ISA. Here’s how.

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for our investments. The wrapper provides us with the opportunity to actualise share price growth and earning dividends without paying any tax on our gains. This means it’s a much more efficient way of investing.

Building wealth

There are many ways to build wealth and there are a host of asset classes to look at. It’s not just stocks, bonds and cash, these days investors can look at all alternatives including luxury watches, cars and handbags.

While it’s important to have a varied portfolio, I believe the best way to build wealth is by investing in stocks while maintaining disciplined savings habits.

So even if I’m starting with £10,000, I’m still going to want to commit extra cash every month. Because unless I spend as much as I save, I’m going to have leftover capital each month.

Successful investment secrets

Of course, if I’m going to use stocks to turn £10,000 into £100,000, I’m going to need my investments to perform well.

A seasoned investors could generate returns in low double digits, while a novice investor might struggle to achieve that.

A realistic return could be somewhere in the region of 8%. But this requires us, as investors, to do our research and seek to thoroughly understand whether we’re making solid investment decisions.

I’ve also got to be patient. If I’ve made a strong decision, and the market moves against me, sometimes I’ve got to be patient and stick with it.

For example, I had a lot of faith in Rolls-Royce, and I didn’t see when the shares were trading around 60p. 10 months later, it’s among the most successful investments I’ve made.

However, it can take a lot longer for investments to come good or for their value to be realised. Just look at billionaire investor Warren Buffett, he can wait for a decade for a stock to realise its potential.

Compounding

Compounding is key to most long-term investment strategies. It’s the process of reinvesting returns year after year. In turn, this would allow me to earn interest on my interest. This also leads to exponential growth.

If I averaged 8% returns and contributed £200 a month, it would take me just 15 years to turn £10,000 into £100,000. That’s not bad and, of course, if I invest well, and contribute more, I can actualise this faster.

Risk vs reward

No investment is risk-free, and that’s why it pays to do my research but also utilise resources across the internet, like The Motley Fool. This can help me build a top-notch portfolio.

I’ve been trying to build my portfolio around high-quality stocks, some of which look mightily undervalued. These include Meta, Barclays, and Hargreaves Lansdown. These are companies with great track records, but plenty of upside potential.

