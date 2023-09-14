Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to consider Barratt Developments shares in September 2023

3 reasons to consider Barratt Developments shares in September 2023

Here’s why FTSE 100 housebuilder Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) shares could be worth investors’ further research time now.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Housebuilding stocks are down, including Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) shares. Many people already know that.

Higher interest rates for mortgages, a cost-of-living crisis and plunging property prices have all taken their toll on the business activities of housebuilders, leading to lower turnover and profits.

And Barratt Developments languishes at fallen levels along with those of others in the sector such as PersimmonTaylor Wimpey and Bellway.

But forward-looking conditions seem set to improve. For example, we may be near the top of the interest-rate-raising cycle. And the rate of inflation has been falling.

Housebuilding companies operate notoriously cyclical businesses and that reflects in their share price charts and financial records. But many stocks in the sector have been consolidating. And I see that as an encouraging sign.

All the many investors taking part in the stock market can collectively be wise. So consolidation in share prices may mean the underlying businesses are stabilising. And investors are now likely looking ahead, beyond current challenges in the industry.

But what are they expecting? My assumption is the sector will see better times. And I’d point to three reasons for investors to consider targeting Barratt Developments for deeper research.

High anticipated dividend yield

The first is the high dividend yield. With the share price near 445p, the forward-looking yield is almost 5% for the trading year to June 2025.

However, there are risks relating to dividends. In early September, the company released its full-year report for the year to June 2023. And the directors cut the total dividend for the year by almost 9%.

Looking ahead, City analysts expect further dividend trimming during the current trading year before a big bounce-back next year. But positive forecasts are not nailed-on certainties.

Positive forecasts

Nevertheless, my second reason for considering Barratt Developments now is the strength of positive forecasts. The current year is likely to be terrible for profits. But analysts have pencilled in a robust 30% bounce-back in earnings for the year to June 2025.

Again, we can’t be certain that these estimates will be met. But most observers expect the current woes of the industry to be in the rear-view mirror by the time of next year’s trading.

And that leads to my third reason for considering the stock now.

The directors’ outlook statement

In September, chairperson Caroline Silver acknowledged that the company faces “significant” macro-economic headwinds. In particularly, the higher interest rate environment is affecting mortgage affordability and availability.

But Silver thinks Barratt Developments is well placed to navigate the challenges because of its “proven operational team, a prudent net cash balance and a solid forward sales position.”

The forward order book and the strong balance sheet provide “resilience and flexibility” to adjust to changes in the operating environment in the year ahead, Silver said.

Investors must make their own judgements when considering an investment here. But I see the stock as worth consideration now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in Tesla shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Christopher Ruane

The past decade has been stellar for Tesla shares. Our writer doesn't own them but draws some lessons from their…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing For Beginners

Can I buy ARM shares as one of the biggest IPOs ever launches today?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith previews the IPO of ARM shares and explains why it's best to be careful about buying within the…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

Does an 8.5% dividend yield make Taylor Wimpey shares the FTSE 100’s best buy?

| Alan Oscroft

There might still be a few bumps in the road ahead, but here's why Taylor Wimpey shares look like a…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing For Beginners

I’d buy 11,260 shares in these stocks for hundreds in monthly second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals five stocks that he believes could set him up for hundreds of pounds in dividends as a…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Down 15%! Why did the THG share price crash today?

| Ben McPoland

The THG share price plunged after the e-commerce firm posted its interim report. Could this be an opportunity for me…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Ignore risk and just invest?

| G A Chester

Apple and two UK stocks fell last week, hit by the materialisation of two very different risks. Identifying and assessing…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

As Mike Ashley keeps buying, will the boohoo share price finally climb?

| Alan Oscroft

If the big buyers are on the trail, doesn't that mean the boohoo share price is too low and must…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

4.9%, 8.6% and 10.5% yields! One UK stock I’d avoid and two I’d buy

| John Fieldsend

It’s not hard to find big yields among UK stocks right now. The challenge is finding good stocks that can…

Read more »