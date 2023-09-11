Home » Investing Articles » I’d take advantage of this once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity!

I’d take advantage of this once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity!

With UK stocks looking cheap, this Fool sees now as the perfect opportunity for investors to build passive income. Here’s how he’d start.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It was recently suggested by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey that inflation in the UK is set to continue to fall in the months ahead. However, with it still sitting at 6.8%, now seems like a smart time for investors to put their money to work buying shares in order to generate some passive income.

It’s often said large amounts of capital are needed to generate healthy returns from the stock market. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. As it has proved time and time again, over the long term, investing small amounts can see funds build to a sizeable figure.

With that in mind, here’s how I’d start to generate streams of passive income that could serve me for the months and years ahead.

Where to start

To get going, first of all, I need to pinpoint where I want to invest. And I think the FTSE 100 is the best place. It’s been a tough decade for the UK’s leading index, with it rising just 14% during that time. By comparison, its American counterpart, the S&P 500, has soared an impressive 170%.

Despite its subpar performance, I’m not fussed. As a Fool, I see this as an opportunity. And with the FTSE 250 included, I see value in UK stocks.

With 2022 being the worst-performing year for the stock market since 2008, over a decade ago, and with the market yet to recover fully, now is a rare chance to buy. What’s more, both indexes have a host of companies offering investors meaty dividend yields.

The next steps

So, I’ve targeted UK stocks, but where do I go from here?

Well, to put my plan into action, I’d target a variety of industries within the UK’s major indexes. In doing so, my investments aren’t reliant on one company or industry.

There are multiple sectors that offer high yields, including finance, insurance, housebuilding, and tobacco, so I’d focus on these. Of these, I already own shares of Legal & General, Lloyds, and Barclays to name a few. Elsewhere, I like the look of British American Tobacco and Vodafone.

There are also those that offer a lower payout than inflation but are still above the average yield of both indexes. Of these, stocks such as Games Workshop are firmly on my radar.

Enhancing my returns

On top of this, there are a few other methods I could employ to boost my returns.

’Id make sure I invest every month and reinvest any returns. Taking advantage of compounding — where I get dividends from those reinvested amounts — should allow me to reap the rewards of the stock market. And by investing with a mindset of decades, not months and years, this will allow me to build a significantly larger pot.

Over time, I could buy more shares in high-yielding companies, in turn increasing my chances of wealth-building.

The risks

It’s worth noting here that risks do exist when targeting dividend stocks. Payments can be reduced or slashed by a firm, with no warning. Therefore, I’d do through research before buying any stock and would review my picks regularly.

However, by using the methods above and targeting high quality stocks, I’m confident I could build solid streams of passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Barclays Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Games Workshop Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 index: here are my 3 predictions for 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2024 is set to be an interesting year for the FTSE 100. Zaven Boyrazian shares his three predictions for the…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With the FTSE 250 fluctuating a lot, does the UK’s flagship growth-focused index contain terrific long-term bargains for investors?

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

How I’m using cheap shares to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap shares today could propel an investment portfolio to new heights in the long run as the stock market…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

At 223p, are Rolls-Royce shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares have nearly tripled in a year, but even after this explosive growth, is the stock still dirt cheap?…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Stock market depression: a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market has an impressive way of getting back on track. So what should investors make of the depressed…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Forget RC365 shares! I’d rather buy this rocketing penny stock

| Paul Summers

As our writer feared, RC365 shares have plunged in value in a matter of weeks. And he thinks there are…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty Stocks & Shares ISA into £80k a year

| Dr. James Fox

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great way to build a portfolio that generates plenty of passive income…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Buying 385 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend stock could give me a second income of £1k a year

| Harvey Jones

It is possible to get a second income of almost 10% a year from top FTSE 100 income stocks. Here's…

Read more »