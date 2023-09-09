Our writer shares their favourite British growth stocks and gives several reasons why they think they’re among the best to buy right now.

My top 2 UK growth stocks for the next decade and beyond

For investors seeking long-term wealth accumulation, growth stocks are often a top priority. This is because they carry the potential for substantial capital appreciation over time.

A good growth stock is characterised by high revenue and earnings growth rates, meaning they’re often able to outpace the broader market. This translates into significant gains for investors as stock prices rise.

On top of this, the compounding effect is powerful in growth investing. As earnings and share prices increase, investors can benefit from reinvested gains, leading to exponential growth in wealth over time.

With that in mind, I’m going to share my top two British growth stocks for the next decade and beyond. If I had any spare cash lying around, I’d buy them for my portfolio in a heartbeat.

Sage

Cloud business management solution company Sage (LSE:SGE) has successfully introduced millions of customers to cloud technology and software.

This has enabled the company to significantly accelerate revenue growth and expand its organic operating margin.

What I particularly like about Sage is that it’s a highly cash-generative and low capital intensity business. As a result, management have achieved underlying cash conversion of over 100% for each of the last four years. Now that’s impressive.

Unsurprisingly, there’s been plenty of insider buying in recent months. This indicates to me that those within the company are confident about the long-term future and expect the share price to continue rising.

Nevertheless, a key challenge for Sage moving forward is the importance of continually understanding customer needs. For example, should the company fail to anticipate and deliver against the capabilities and experiences its customers need in a timely manner, clients will seek alternative solution providers.

Softcat

Information technology solutions and services provider Softcat (LSE:SCT) helps commercial and public sector organisations design, procure, implement, and manage the right IT solutions to match their needs.

I see it as offering me a chance to cash in on a number of fast-growing tech trends. For example, beyond designing cloud-based infrastructure for businesses, the company provides cyber security solutions that can protect users from the growing threat of cyber attacks.

Thanks to a prudent strategy, the company is successfully delivering on its aims of driving growth from existing customers while simultaneously adding new ones.

Furthermore, despite a long track record of growth, Softcat still has a relatively low share of the overall market. In my view, this means there is significant potential for more progress and, consequently, plenty of opportunities for long-term share price appreciation.

As with any business, there are a range of risks and uncertainties facing the company. For instance, macroeconomic factors including the ongoing war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures, and foreign currency volatility could result in short-term supply chain disruption and reduced customer demand.

But these things largely remain outside of Softcat’s control. And in any case, I’m confident that the group’s well-diversified customer base in terms of revenue concentration, as well as public and private sector exposure, provides a degree of risk mitigation here.