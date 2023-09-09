Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA into a second income of £25k per year!

How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA into a second income of £25k per year!

We all invest in the hope of some day drawing down a comfortable second income, don’t we? I wish I’d known earlier what I know now.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I started out, a £25k second income was just a dream. Today I know it’s achievable. And a new ISA investor now has one big plus.

Whatever strategy one might choose, there are two things that can greatly improve investing success.

One is to start as soon as possible, and that’s the plus. Someone buying shares from the day they start work has a huge time advantage.

Not as much cash

They probably have a lot less cash to spare than an older investor though. And they’ll most likely know a lot less about what to do.

All we can do about the cash shortage is invest as much as we can, and that’s the other way we can boost our wealth. Still, every pound invested early can end up worth a lot more than a pound invested many years later.

But there’s something we can do about the knowledge thing, for sure. And that’s what we’re all about here at The Motley Fool… helping people learn enough to manage a lifetime of profitable investments.

Early mistake

However, I made one key mistake when I started with the stock market. I looked for stocks I thought were likely to soar in the short term. Surely I didn’t need many short-term multi-baggers to make my riches, I thought.

But they’re very hard to find, and I had a few wipeouts along the way. I wasted a lot of my precious early time.

If I knew then what I know now, I’d have done it very differently. I’d have bought quality FTSE 100 dividend stocks, and put them aside for the long term.

Different approach

I’d have learned that if I’d followed billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Since he took over the Berkshire Hathaway investing company in 1965, he’s made average annual returns of 20%.

Just £200 per month invested at that rate, with all returns reinvested, would reach almost half a million pounds in 20 years.

And from them on, we’d only need to take a fraction over 5% per year from dividends for a yearly £25k second income.

Growth, or Buffett?

Instead of the growth stocks from my misspent youth, I’d have done a lot better if I’d just bought Berkshire Hathaway shares. Or those UK dividend stocks.

I don’t expect many investors starting today could manage a 20% return every year. But most of them should have far more than 20 years ahead to build up their cash. And they should be able to raise the amount they can invest every month, as their careers progress.

So what difference might it make by the time our new investor is able to stash away £500 per month?

Half a million

Someone who can do that would only need an average annual return of 6.2% to reach half a million in 30 years. And just 5% taken from that should provide £25k in annual second income.

Now, there’s no guarantee we could make that much. Nothing is guaranteed with shares. But the more time we have, the less critical is our annual return. And the more years we have to recover from any down spells.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2023 recovery: a once-in-a-lifetime chance to build a £2m Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The 2023 recovery continues to provide investors with a rare opportunity to potentially build a multimillion-pound Stocks and Shares ISA.

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

My top 2 UK growth stocks for the next decade and beyond

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares their favourite British growth stocks and gives several reasons why they think they're among the best to…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Saving for retirement? I’d rather buy cheap UK shares to build a better pension

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in dirt cheap UK shares using a SIPP could be a far better way to build a chunky pension…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Lloyds shares 5 years ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

Once the darling of the FTSE 100, today, Lloyds' shares trade for just a fraction of their pre-financial crash price.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Are Manchester United shares as undervalued as the media suggests?

| Dr. James Fox

On Tuesday, Manchester United shares experienced their worst day of trading since listing 11 years ago. Dr James Fox takes…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to snap up dirt-cheap FTSE 100 shares!

| Matthew Dumigan

With analysts saying the UK stock market looks cheap, our writer shares why they think now is an ideal time…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

I’d buy these top dividend shares to target a £50k yearly passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

In pursuit of building a sizeable passive income stream from dividend payments, our writer shares which UK income stocks they'd…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Do RC365 shares live up to the hype? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares seems to be among the most hyped stocks listed in the UK this year. Dr James Fox explores…

Read more »