Home » Investing Articles » Do RC365 shares live up to the hype? Here’s what the charts say

Do RC365 shares live up to the hype? Here’s what the charts say

RC365 shares seems to be among the most hyped stocks listed in the UK this year. Dr James Fox explores whether RC365 reality matches up.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

RC365 (LSE:RCGH) shares have given back more than half of their gains. But the stock is still up 170% over 12 months. It remains one of the best performing UK-listed companies. So it is worth considering for a portfolio?

The chart below highlights how the Asian tech firm has outpaced the FTSE 100.

Created at TradingView

How to value RC365

Valuing a company like RC365, which isn’t currently profitable, requires alternative metrics since the traditional price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio isn’t applicable.

One common approach is to assess the company’s potential based on its growth prospects, such as its revenue growth rate or user base expansion.

This method evaluates the company’s ability to capture market share and generate future revenue streams, which can be particularly relevant for growth-oriented stocks like RC365.

Another valuable approach is to examine the company’s relative valuation within its industry or sector. This involves comparing RC365’s key metrics, such as revenue multiples or growth rates, to those of its competitors or peers.

By assessing how RC365 stacks up against similar businesses in terms of market positioning and performance, we can gain insights into its relative value within the industry, even in the absence of profitability.

Relative valuations

RC365’s valuation appears notably high, with the Hong Kong-based company currently trading at a staggering 43 times its revenue. This valuation level places it among the most expensive stocks in the market.

To put it into perspective, a price-to-revenue ratio of 10 is typically deemed quite expensive, underscoring the considerable premium attached to RC365’s shares.

The chart below shows its P/S (same as price-to-revenue) ratio versus major companies companies including Meta, Alphabet, and Nvidia.

On a trailing 12-month basis, it’s worth recognising that Nvidia is also considered expensive. However, with the AI boom, profits are soaring and the medium-term forecast is very strong.

Created at TradingView

Growth prospects

Unfortunately, there’s very little to substantiate the huge share price growth we’ve seen this year. The stock appears to have risen on the back on speculation concerning a MoU about AI.

And this was followed by an article titled ‘Missed Nvidia? This London-based AI stock has the potential to achieve a remarkable surge of over 1,000%‘.

When we look at performance, RC365 is clearly a minnow of the publicly-listed world. The firm’s revenue double to HK$16.9m (£1.5m) in FY23, but remains negligible.

Meanwhile, losses increased significantly over the period, amounting to HK$5.4m (£530k), up from HK$3.9m in the previous year.

So is RC365 justifying the hype? I think not. It seems likely that the share price will continue falling, having peaked in July, perhaps reaching levels seen last year.

Looking at valuation metrics, fair value likely exists somewhere between 10p and 15p a share. That’s still considerably lower than where the stock sits today.

Of course, the company and the stock could perform well in the future. But it’s worth highlighting that CEO Chi Kit Law holds 69.75% of issued shares. If he elects to cash in on the elevated share price, the stock could tank.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

The Aviva share price hits a year low! Is it time to consider buying?

| Dr. James Fox

The Aviva share price has been on a steady downward trajectory in 2023. Dr James Fox explores whether the current…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

One penny stock I just can’t stop buying at 9p!

| Ben McPoland

This penny stock has fallen 40% over the past year despite eye-catching progress being made at the company in recent…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

8.8% dividend yield! Should I buy cheap Direct Line shares for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Direct Line's dividend yields are approaching double-digit territory. But would I be better off buying other cheap shares for passive…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

8% a year from the FTSE 100? Here’s how I hope to get 12% instead

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 offers a great opportunity to build long-term wealth from UK blue-chip stocks. Here's how I plan to…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

With £2k to invest, I’d buy 201 National Grid shares for £116 in yearly income

| Kevin Godbold

National Grid looks well-placed for the energy revolution and the shares are attractive with an almost 6% dividend yield.

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

One multi-billion dollar reason to buy Tesla shares

| John Fieldsend

What will the future be like for Tesla shares? I see one multibillion dollar reason that it might be very…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Can I get rich by listening to Warren Buffett?

| John Fieldsend

Warren Buffett has spent a lifetime giving out simple yet thoughtful advice on investing. Could I use it to build…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

8% yield! Here’s one dividend stock investors should consider

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this dividend stock with its enticing yield and decides whether or not she would buy some…

Read more »