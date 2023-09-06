Home » Investing Articles » How I’d build a £500k Stocks and Shares ISA from scratch

How I’d build a £500k Stocks and Shares ISA from scratch

Our writer shows how it’s possible to construct a half-a-million Stocks and Shares ISA by adopting a disciplined strategy and investing regularly.

Published
Achieving an investment pot worth half a million isn’t straightforward by any means. For many new investors, it may even sound like pie in the sky.

However, with disciplined planning, strategic investing, and a long-term perspective, it’s possible to construct a sizeable investment portfolio.

With that in mind, here’s what I’d do to build a Stocks and Shares ISA that’s worth £500,000.

Setting goals and creating a strategy

Before I did anything, I’d want to clearly define my investment objectives.

This includes coming up with a timeline for achieving certain milestones and carefully considering what my risk tolerance would be.

For example, since I have plenty of time before reaching retirement age, I have a relatively high risk tolerance.

As a result, my strategy would be to invest in high-risk growth companies have the potential for greater returns in the long run. For instance, I’m immediately thinking of companies such as Softcat, Games Workshop, and Experian.

That said, if I was closer to approaching retirement, I’d focus more on preserving capital and minimising the impact of volatility.

Consequently, I’d go on the hunt for established, dividend-paying companies in sectors with a history of stability, such as consumer staples, utilities, and healthcare.

This way I could still benefit from the miracle of compound returns by reinvesting my dividends over time.

Selecting an ISA provider

Having set a clear strategy, I’d set about opening an ISA with a reputable provider.

The main benefit of investing inside a Stocks and Shares ISA is that it provides tax efficiency since any capital gains, dividends, or interest received from investments in the ISA is tax-free.

Investing regularly

After opening my ISA, I’d purchase my initial selection of shares and continue regularly investing in those companies by allocating around £400 each month.

If I could achieve an average return of 8%, then continuing in this way would result in my investment pot being worth approximately £517,000 after 29 years.

Any increase in my average return would reduce the number of years it takes to reach half a million. But by the same token, any decrease would increase the amount of time.

Either way, investing regularly would allow me to benefit from pound-cost averaging. In so doing I can ride out the peaks and troughs of the market seamlessly.

Adopting a long-term mindset

In my view, this illustrates how important it is that I embrace a long-term perspective.

After all, it’s only by being prepared to be in it for the long run that I’ll be able to harness the power of compound returns and ride out the inevitable market volatility.

Compound returns refer to the phenomenon where an initial investment, along with the returns generated by that investment, earns further returns over time.

This compounding effect would significantly enhance the growth of my ISA and help propel me towards achieving that £500,000 mark.

