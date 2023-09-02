Home » Investing Articles » Could this UK-listed AI stock replicate the surge in Nvidia shares?

Could this UK-listed AI stock replicate the surge in Nvidia shares?

The rise in Nvidia shares has arguably been the biggest investment story of the year. Dr James Fox explores whether this UK share could be next.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I missed the surge in Nvidia shares. It’s unfortunate, but most people didn’t see it coming. So what about this UK-listed AI stock that surged 238% this year?

Let’s take a closer look at RC365 (LSE:RCGH).

What is this firm?

RC365 Holding (LSE: RCGH) is a UK-based company. It acts as a parent company for a business offering financial technology solutions and IT services in Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It’s been around since 2013.

RC365 focuses on two main areas. Firstly, it provides payment gateway solutions. These include online payments, mobile payments, and e-wallet solutions. Secondly, it offers IT support and security services. This involves assisting with various IT needs, such as cloud computing, data centre services, and cybersecurity solutions.

The surge

It’s hard to say exactly why this stock surged. The company’s full-year earnings weren’t hugely impressive. In fact, while revenue surged 109% last year, the company’s losses expanded by 38%. And we’re still talking about tiny figures. Revenue amounted to £1.5m.

The real reason might just have been speculation. RC365 announced several deals in the late spring and early summer, one of which mentioned AI — a deal with Hong-Kong based Hatcher Group. The IT company also announced its collaboration with APEC Business Services and the acquisition of Mr Meal Production Limited.

These events were followed by an article, possibly sponsored, posted around the internet by various authors. The article was titled Missed Nvidia? This London AI stock could jump over 1,000%. There’s no suggestion the company itself was linked to this.

In other words, there appears to be very little behind the surge in the RC365 stock. This is seemingly reflected in the fact that more than half of its peak value has been given back.

Moreover, CEO Chi Kit Law holds 69.75% of issued shares. With a market-cap of just £85m, even relatively small trades can have a pronounced impact on the share price.

A new Nvidia?

As I’ve alluded to, I don’t think there’s much behind the rise. And therefore I don’t expect this firm to be able to sustain its 238% yearly gain, or push higher. Therefore, it’s not similar to Nvidia which, despite the surge in the share price, managed to beat analysts’ forecasts.

It’s also worth highlighting that RC365 is phenomenally expensive. The stock trades at 60 times revenue, which puts it among the most expensive stocks I’ve come across. By comparison, Nvidia trades around 37 times revenue, and 22 times forward sales.

Nvidia is expensive too, but it’s at the heart of the AI revolution and clearly investors think this boom has a lot further to run. As a rule of thumb, a price-to-sales ratio of about 10 is normally considered expensive.

RC365’s core business isn’t operating in a particularly positive environment. China is experiencing some severe economic headwinds and near-term growth could suffer.

This isn’t to say there won’t be another Nvidia, it’s just not RC365, I feel.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to top 8,000 again within a year? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 hasn't been the most rewarding index for investors in recent years. But it could be on its…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d put £20,000 in these 3 stocks, for a £4,435 annual second income

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon investors seeking a second income from UK shares have one of the best opportunities that we've seen in…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 superb value stocks to consider before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

Value stocks have the capability to transform our portfolios, but we could be waiting a long time. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Building the ultimate beginner investment portfolio with £10k (and 7 top stocks and funds)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was building a beginner investment portfolio today, he’d spread his capital over a range of funds and…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a £1m portfolio with just a few UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investors can build a £1m with index funds given enough time. But Zaven Boyrazian explains some tactics to accelerate this…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is RC365 the best penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The RC365 share price is up more than 300% since the start of 2023. But can this penny stock maintain…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Mike Ashley’s been buying ASOS shares. Should I?

| James Beard

Frasers Group, which is 70% owned by Mike Ashley, has been busy in August buying ASOS shares. Is this something…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA with just £270 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Becoming a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire is an ambitious financial goal, but it’s not as impossible as many might…

Read more »