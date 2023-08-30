Home » Investing Articles » A once-in-a-decade chance to buy bargain UK shares for long-term growth!

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy bargain UK shares for long-term growth!

A range of top banks and their analysts have come to the conclusion that the UK stock market is dirt cheap. Here’s why I’m inclined to agree.

Published
In my opinion, outside of exceptional market conditions, there’s almost never a bad time to invest in the stock market.

Why? Because while timing can certainly influence short-term gains, buying stocks with the intention of holding them for the long term enables investors to endure temporary periods of market volatility.

But with that said, I think now could be a fantastic opportunity to buy undervalued British shares. Here’s why.

The cheapest in the world

Analysis published last month by Morgan Stanley stated that UK equities and bonds are arguably the cheapest in the world.

In accounting for this observation, the US financial services firm told its clients that investor pessimism towards the UK stock market is high. However, the relatively poor sentiment might change if inflation begins to decrease.

While acknowledging the inevitable challenges ahead, the bank’s analysts hold a positive view on a variety of British stocks.

Among those cited were BAE Systems, Ashtead, 3i, BP, Smith & Nephew, Haleon, Prudential, Rio Tinto, AstraZeneca, Segro, and SSE.

It’s apparent that Morgan Stanley’s preferences lean towards larger corporations. In my view, that’s likely due to a number of reasons such as the stability and reliability that usually comes with larger firms that boast established track records.

Moreover, with the exception of Segro (commercial property investor) and SSE (Scottish energy company), their exposure to the UK’s domestic economy is fairly limited.

Nevertheless, it’s a strong selection of companies and I’ll continue keeping a close eye on most of them.

Will the UK stock market ever go up?

I’m conscious that UK shares have been labelled cheap for a while now.

This tells me there have been certain issues causing prolonged performance difficulties.

What’s more, many of the factors holding UK stocks back today aren’t going to disappear overnight.

In my eyes, the problems stem from a variety of factors. These include shaken investor confidence post-Brexit, the aftermath of the mini-budget, and the recent strength of the pound.

Regardless, today’s market conditions remind me of billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s principle of being greedy when others are fearful.

Such a mindset encapsulates Buffet’s contrarian and value-oriented investment philosophy.

Playing the long-term game

Ultimately, if UK shares are genuinely undervalued, the likelihood is that they won’t stay that way forever.

After all, the long-term benefit of buying undervalued shares lies in the potential for substantial share price gains as a combination of market perception and investor sentiment catches up with a company’s true value.

So, by hoovering up a selection of cheap UK shares, my hope is to acquire assets at a lower cost in order to position my portfolio for greater returns when the market eventually recognises the strong fundamentals, growth potential, and financial health of the British companies I’ve invested in.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, Haleon Plc, Prudential Plc, Segro Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

